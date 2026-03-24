Maud Marks Branch Library — May Programs

The following free programs will take place in person at the Maud Marks Library during the month of May. Please call 832-927-7860 for further information.

The library will be closing early for the Memorial Day holiday on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 5 PM and will remain closed from Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25.

Book Sale

The Friends of the Maud Marks Library will hold their November book sale on Saturday, May 9, from 10 AM until 4 PM. There is a large selection of hardback fiction and nonfiction, as well as children’s books, paperbacks and other hidden gems. We will also be hosting a Friends Members-Only preview on Friday, May 8, from 4 PM – 5:30 PM. All items sell for rock bottom prices!

Step Into Kathak: Discover the Rhythm and Storytelling of this Indian Classical Dance form from North India

Join on Saturday, May 9, at 3 PM to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Month. Kathak is one of the eight classical dance forms of India, known for its intricate footwork, expressive storytelling, and rhythmic energy. In this engaging program, audiences will learn about the history and traditions of Kathak while enjoying a live dance performance by students of Storytellers School of Dance. The presentation will conclude with a short interactive segment where participants can try simple Kathak movements and rhythms themselves. This program offers a fun and accessible introduction to Indian classical dance as part of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

In addition, you can make and take a Korean language bookmark.

Meet the Author: Jeff Chang

Join us on Saturday, May 30, at 10:30 AM, for a special morning with acclaimed author Jeff Chang, a leading voice on culture, race, and music in America today. In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Chang will discuss his powerful new book, Water Mirror Echo: Bruce Lee and the Making of Asian America, in conversation with a guest moderator, followed by a book signing.

Best known for his groundbreaking work Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A History of the Hip-Hop Generation—named one of the best American nonfiction books of the past 25 years—Chang

brings a dynamic and thought-provoking perspective to the intersections of identity, history, and popular culture.

All attendees will receive a free copy of Water Mirror Echo (while supplies last).

Space is limited—reserve your spot today!

Teen Advisory Board and Teen Time Craft

What is a Teen Advisory Board (TAB)? A group of teen volunteers who meet monthly with the Teen librarian to offer input on teen and tween library services and programs. Grades 6 to 12.

TAB Tuesday, May 5, 4:15 PM – 4:45 PM.

Teen Time Craft (starts directly after TAB) Tuesday, May 5, 4:45 PM – 5:30 PM.

Tween Time Craft

Tweens, this craft time is for you! Hang out with friends, craft something totally original to you, and enjoy snacks and retro tunes. Grades 4 to 5, Thursday, May 7, 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM.

Lego Challenge for Teens and Tweens

Calling all brick builders, are you up for a challenge? Teams will work to creatively complete a different build mission in an hour each month! Grades 4 to 12, Tuesday, May 12, 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM.

Successfully Writing a College Essay

Your GPA and test scores say a lot — but your college essay is where you get to speak. Not sure where to start? Join us, on Wednesday, May 27, at 5 PM, for a presentation that takes the mystery (and misery) out of writing your personal statement. No pressure to write on the spot — just great advice, real examples, and plenty of guidance to help you feel confident and ready to start your essay strong.

If you cannot attend, but want to book a one-on-one appointment to hone your interview skills, reach out to one of our advisors here: https://hcpl.libcal.com/appointments/futureu

Laser Cutter Orientation

This orientation session on Monday, May 4, 6 PM – 8 PM, will instruct participants on how to use the laser cutter in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the laser cutters at HCPL branches and Maker Central, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will receive the Laser Cutter and Dremel DigiLab LC40 badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required, and space is limited! Sign up today!

Adult DIY Workshop: Upcycled Magazine Flowers and Painted Tin Cans

Join us on Tuesday, May 12 at 2 PM as we create bouquets of flowers from magazines and paint tin cans to display them. Registration is required for this event, and seating is limited. Sign up today!

Booked This Afternoon Book Club

Booked This Afternoon meets in person on the second Thursday of the month, May 14, at 2 PM. This month we will be discussing Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala.

Timeless Travelers: The Grand 1894 Opera House

Seniors 55+ are invited to join the Maud Marks Library’s Timeless Travelers program for a trip to the Grand 1894 Opera House. Take a guided tour led by one of their knowledgeable staff.

You’ll hear fascinating stories about the theater’s past and have access to areas that aren’t part of the self-guided tour. The bus will be departing on Tuesday, May 19.

Registration runs May 4 – May 9, 2026. Timeless Travelers is a program series promoting educational and cultural enrichment for senior adults. Once a month, we will take free bus trips across southeast Texas to experience the culture and history of this great state. The only requirement is that you are old enough to attend (55+). Thanks to the Friends of the Maud Marks Library for sponsoring this series.

There will be no Storytimes or Preschool Explorer from May 19th to May 31st, 2026

Read & Rhyme Storytime – Preschool Storytime

This program, offered on Tuesdays at 10:15 AM, provides children ages 3-5 with early literacy skills through oral language, phonological awareness and print recognition.

Crafts and/or coloring sheets will be provided for children at the end of story time.

Preschool Explorers

Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to come to the Maud Marks Library on Tuesdays from 11:15 – 11:45 AM as we learn about the world. There will be plenty of stations for science and sensory exploration as we experience different senses. No registration is required.

Patty Cake Infant Storytime

Join us for an interactive early literacy experience for infants and their caretakers on Wednesdays at 10:15 am. This program, geared to 3-18 months (non-walking babies), features nursery rhymes, songs, books, and fingerplays!

Totally Toddler Time – Toddler Storytime

Toddler Time provides a fun early literacy experience for toddlers aged 18– 35 months on Thursdays at 10:15 or 11:15 AM. Toddlers participate through songs, dance, finger plays, shared reading, occasional parachute fun and group activities. Please arrive 15 minutes before the program to receive a ticket which will be used to attend the program.

Wednesday Wonders

Come to the library and let your imagination soar this month with after-school crafts and activities. Join us every Wednesday from 4:30 – 5:30 pm. Wednesday Wonders is for ages 6-11, or K-5th grade. All necessary materials are provided.

Join us for fun crafts on Wednesday, May 6th from 4:30 – 5:30 PM. This craft is presented by National Charity League volunteers.

Join us on Wednesday, May 13th for our monthly Lego Challenge from 4:30 – 5:30 PM.

There will be no programs from May 19th to May 31st. “Like” us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/maudmarkslibrary .