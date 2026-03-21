Robert Mueller, Former FBI Director and Special Counsel, Dies at 81

Robert S. Mueller III, the former FBI director who later served as special counsel in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, died Friday in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the age of 81. His death was confirmed by his former law firm, WilmerHale, which said he is survived by his wife, Ann, two daughters and five grandchildren. It was reported that no cause of death was immediately announced.

Mueller was one of the most prominent law-enforcement figures of the post-9/11 era. Appointed FBI director just one week before the September 11 attacks, he went on to lead the bureau for 12 years under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. During that period, he oversaw the FBI’s shift toward counterterrorism and national-security work, helping reshape the agency after the failures exposed by the attacks.

A decorated Marine veteran of the Vietnam War, Mueller had built a long federal career before taking the FBI’s top job. He served as a prosecutor, U.S. attorney and senior Justice Department official, earning a reputation for discipline, reserve and institutional loyalty. Those qualities later defined his return to public life in 2017, when he was appointed special counsel to take over the Russia investigation after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Mueller’s investigation ran for 22 months and produced multiple indictments, guilty pleas and convictions. His final report concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election in what he described as a sweeping and systematic effort. At the same time, the investigation found insufficient evidence to establish that members of the Trump campaign had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Russia. On the question of obstruction of justice, Mueller declined to make a prosecutorial judgment, and his report said the president was not exonerated.

Though his role in the Trump-Russia inquiry made him a polarizing figure in American politics, Mueller was widely respected across the legal and national-security establishment for his decades of public service. Following news of his death, former Presidents Bush and Obama were among those who publicly praised his integrity and commitment to the rule of law.

From Vietnam to the Justice Department, the FBI and the special counsel’s office, Mueller remained a central figure in American public life for decades. His death closes the story of a public servant whose career touched many of the defining national-security and political crises of recent U.S. history.