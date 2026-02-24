TDLR Suspends Massage Therapist’s License Following Sexual Assault Charge

AUSTIN –The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has issued an emergency order suspending the massage therapist license of Holt Marshall Field of Pflugerville. Field is prohibited from practicing massage therapy in Texas pending the resolution of criminal charges against him or unless a court orders that license restored.

Field has a pending felony Sexual Assault charge in Travis County in which he is accused of sexually assaulting a client during a massage session. After his arrest, he was released on a $40,000 bond with the additional condition that he have no contact with Pflugerville Massage and Skin Care and must stay 200 yards away.

TDLR received information that Field continued to offer massage therapy services following his arrest. Based on the pending charge and the need to protect public health and safety, the Department took emergency action to suspend his license.

“TDLR takes allegations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and there is no place in this profession for those who abuse their position of trust,” said TDLR Executive Director Courtney Arbour. “Protecting the public is our foremost responsibility and we will pursue every possible action under the law to hold licensees accountable.”

About TDLR

TDLR provides regulatory oversight for a broad range of occupations, businesses, facilities, and equipment in Texas, including the Texas Lottery and Charitable Bingo programs. The agency protects the health and safety of Texans by ensuring they are served by qualified, licensed professionals. Inspections of individuals, businesses, and equipment are done on a regular basis to safeguard the public. Currently, the agency regulates 41 business and occupational licensing programs with more than 1,000,000 licensees across the state.

Visit TDLR’s website for more information and resources. You can search the TDLR licensee database, and also find past violations in which a final order was issued against companies or individuals. TDLR’s Customer Service line is available anytime between 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 1-800-803-9202.