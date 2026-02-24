Katy ISD Strengthens Partnerships at Annual Community Partner Open House

45 local businesses and organizations come together to support students, staff, and volunteers

Katy, Texas –Katy ISD Partners in Education welcomed 45 business and community partners for the annual VIPS Leadership Council – Business & Community Partnerships (BCP) Open House. The event brought together long-standing partners and new organizations to create a space for meaningful connection, collaboration, and planning in support of Katy ISD students, staff, and volunteers.

“We are enormously grateful for the businesses and organizations that choose to invest in our schools,” said Karen Lewis, Executive Director of Community Partnerships. “When community partners connect directly with our campus liaisons and volunteer leaders, it leads to intentional support that truly impacts students and staff.”

In addition to strengthening campuses, partnerships provide meaningful benefits for businesses and organizations. Through engagement with Katy Independent School District, partners build authentic relationships with families, elevate brand visibility in one of Texas’ fastest-growing communities, support workforce development, and demonstrate a tangible commitment to public education.

The BCP Open House continues to grow, reflecting Katy ISD’s strong commitment to lasting school and community relationships. Businesses and community groups can engage with the District through a range of programs, from campus volunteering and mentoring to sponsorship, marketing, and advertising opportunities.

The next Business & Community Partnership Open House will take place in August. Organizations interested in partnering with Katy ISD are encouraged to contact Lauren Slovisky at 281-396-2428 or laurenvslovisky@katyisd.org for more information.