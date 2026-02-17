Statement from Commissioner Lesley Briones on the Passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson

“Today, we mourn the loss of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a giant of the civil rights movement whose courage, faith, and leadership made our nation more just. He gave a voice to the forgotten, challenged injustice, and reminded America of its responsibility to live up to its highest ideals. His legacy lives on in every generation that continues the work of expanding opportunity, protecting dignity, and advancing equality. Rest in peace and power, Reverend Jackson. Your life changed our nation for the better, and your impact will endure for generations to come.”