Space Center Houston’s Moon 2 Mars Festival presented by Wellby Financial Returns This Spring Break

Experience Daytime STEM Adventures and Weekend Concerts from The Wallflowers and 311, March 11 -14

HOUSTON, TEXAS (FEB. 16, 2026)— Houston, your spring break fun awaits! Returning for its fifth year, Space Center Houston invites families, friends, students, and space enthusiasts to experience the Moon 2 Mars Festival, presented by Wellby Financial.

Your ultimate spring break daytime staycation starts March 11 through March 14, with The Wallflowers and 311 LIVE in concert March 13 and 14. Unlike any other destination, Moon 2 Mars delivers cutting-edge space technology, NASA Johnson Space Center tours, mouthwatering food and cosmic exploration for all ages.

“The Moon to Mars Festival, presented by Wellby Financial, the Official Credit Union of Space Center Houston, is a spring break destination that offers a unique experience for families, space enthusiasts, food lovers and music fans,” said William Harris, president and CEO of Space Center Houston. “As the Official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center, this signature event captures our shared purpose: to bring people and space closer together. We’re not just exploring space but shaping the future.

Guests can take daytime NASA tram tours to the Astronaut Training Facility, Rocket Park and the JSC campus and access the festival grounds to purchase food and take part in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activations. Guests 21 and older also can purchase Space Center Houston’s new Starbase Brewing collaboration, Go for Launch.

“We’re thrilled to be the Official Credit Union of Space Center Houston and sponsor the Moon 2 Mars Festival at such a pivotal moment in human space exploration,” said Marty Pell, president and CEO of Wellby Financial. “This signature event reflects the same spirit of curiosity and forward thinking that drives our commitment to serving the NASA Johnson Space Center community and Houstonians in their journey to financial prosperity.”

Designed for all ages, the festival is a daytime destination to explore and create spring break memories with family and friends and enjoy nights under the stars with our weekend concerts. Space Center Houston showcases over 400 space artifacts, offers immersive experiences including the American premiere of The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks, and features hands-on exhibits such as Mission: Sketch, designed for young space explorers.

MOON 2 MARS FESTIVAL ACTIVATIONS:

Innovation Tent supported by the United States Space Force

US Space Force

Lunar Outpost

Wellby Financial Experience

Avidbots

Intuitive Machines

VRcore

Electronic Parts Outlet

ISS Mimic

Space Center Houston Planetarium

Education Tent

Robotics, Rocket builds and other STEM activities.

Wellby Financial Members Area – Hospitality Lounge for Wellby Members Only

Enjoy exclusive hospitality perks, including food, beverage and giveaways, while learning more about Wellby Financial and their commitment to helping people prosper.

Space Center Houston Members Area – Special Events Building VIP tent for SCH Members Only

Available on Friday, 3/13, and Saturday, 3/14 during the concert. This is a ticketed area for sponsors and VIP ticket purchasers.

Complimentary food and beverage starting at 5:00 p.m. on both days.

Starbase Beer Garden

Starbase sampling space-themed brews, including a new Space Center Houston–branded beer. Additional beers will be available for purchase.

Concert Stage

Educational programs and a science DJ throughout each day on the main stage.

Festive Foods by Wolfgang Puck is available for purchase, including turkey legs, brisket sandwiches and more!