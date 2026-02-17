Katy Area Community Band Getting into the Swing for Spring

(February 2nd, 2026. Katy, Texas) – As spring approaches, the Lone Star Symphonic Band will perform the first of two spring concerts. The first, Swing into Spring, will be on March 1st, 2026. Just looking at the title of this concert, you may get your toes tapping, or your mind spinning! There are SO many ways to define the word “SPRING.” We agree and agree musically as well. We are excited to announce that this concert will feature Ms. Bonnie Steele as a Guest Vocalist and will also include performances from the Lone Star Big Band!

Individual tickets to this performance may be purchased at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=284555.

“Our Springtime Concerts are always such fun. We get to perform pieces for our audience that we really do not get to perform during the rest of the year,” Band President Beverly Buis exclaims. “It’s an opportunity for our audience to find that ‘new’ favorite piece.”

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit volunteer organization which offers the community quality performances balancing audience appeal with challenging literature for its members. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the band is comprised of musicians from all walks of life and promotes lifelong opportunities and growth for skilled musicians and is committed to providing a valuable contribution to the American Concert Band tradition. In the summer of 2016, the Band began rehearsing and performing concerts at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was awarded the Sudler Silver Scroll, which is administered by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net) and is North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands. The purpose of the award is to identify, recognize and honor those community bands that have demonstrated particularly high standards of excellence in concert activities over a period of several years, and which have played a significant and leading role in the cultural and musical environment in their respective communities. The Band is under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.