Cast Theatrical presents Honky Tonk Hissy Fit

Rosenberg, TX – Cast Theatrical Company is proud to present the beginning of their 2026 season with Honky Tonk Hissy Fit, written by Jones, Hope, Wooten.

Directed by Darin Mielke, Honky Tonk Hissy Fit is the third installment of the Doublewide, Texas trilogy, the gang is back for more rollicking comedy. The town has grown to 17 mobile homes and a farmer’s market – but a big development company out of Austin is trying to pull the rug out from under the residents. Mayor Joveeta Crumpler is the only one suspicious enough of city slicker Harper Channing to sound the alarm, but no one is listening due to their own hijinks ensuing – but Joveeta and the Doublewide gang make for a triumphant finale that will leave audiences laughing!

Performances run from February 6 – 22 at the former First Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 1117 1st St. in Rosenberg. Show times are

Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm.

Cast Theatrical Company is the longest running community theatre in Fort Bend County, founded by a small troupe of amateur actors in 1989, whose vision was to provide easy access to theatrical productions for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.

In the early hours of Monday, August 11 of 2025, a fire broke out in Downtown Rosenberg’s historic Vogelsang Building, causing extensive damage to several businesses including the space that has been Cast Theatrical’s home for the past 35 years. We are currently accepting invitations from local venues and churches for space to perform upcoming shows in 2026. Please contact marketing@casttheatrical.com to let us know about your venue and available dates. We look forward to continuing our mission to provide theatre to our community.