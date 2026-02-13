Houston Arboretum presents popular Tapas on the Trails on Valentine’s Day 2026

Celebrate Valentine’s weekend with delicious tapas and wine or beer pairings on Saturday, Feb. 14th

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents its annual Valentine’s-themed Tapas on the Trails, back by popular demand on Saturday, Feb. 14. Help raise funds for conservation and education efforts through the Arboretum’s most popular adult event each year.

Enjoy tasty tapas and perfectly paired libations with that special someone or a group of your favorite friends. This magical Valentine’s evening features a leisurely walk on softly lit trails, through the forest, and under the moonlight. With a focus on “Love in Nature,” guests will experience six food stops and sample specially selected beers and wines. Enjoy a menu crafted by expert chefs at Cotton Culinary, Kelly Prohl of Double Decanted, and Lennie Ambrose of Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

THE MENU:

First Course: Smoked Salmon Bruschetta Wine Pairing: Pavette Sauvignon Blanc Beer Pairing: Lawnmower

Second Course: Ahi Tuna Ceviche Wine Pairing: Chemistry Blanc de Blancs – Bubbles Beer Pairing: Grand Prize

Third Course: Duck Confit Hand Tart Wine Pairing: CVNE Organic Tempranillo Beer Pairing: Tarnation

Palate Cleanser: Strawberry Basil Sorbet

Fourth Course: Short Rib and Fried Risotto Cake Wine Pairing: Grounded by Josh Phelps Cabernet Sauvignon Beer Pairing: Amber Ale

Fifth Course: Heart-Shaped Chocolate Chiffon Cake Wine Pairing: Poggio Costa Prosecco Doc Rosé Beer Pairing: Irish Hello



WHERE:

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

4501 Woodway Dr.

Houston, TX 77024

Alternate entrance: 120 West Loop North Frwy.

WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 14th

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (last trail admittance 7:15 p.m.)

Registration is available in 30-minute intervals

WHO: The Houston Arboretum’s partners for Tapas on the Trails include Cotton Culinary, Saint Arnold Brewery, Double Decanted, AC Iluminations, and Any Occasion Tents & Events.

TICKETS:

Tickets are now available for members and non-members, ranging from $110 to $125. Go to https://houstonarboretum.org/event/tapas-on-the-trails/. Click on the registration tab to purchase tickets. The event is for ages 21 and up only.

Participants are invited to upgrade to a VIP Experience for an additional $40 donation to the Arboretum. Each upgrade includes:

A bubbly welcome beverage and special first bite (Mercat Brut Cava & Caviar Blini)

An exclusive live animal encounter

A raffle ticket for a 1.5-liter magnum bottle of wine (valued at more than $150)

Access to VIP Lounge

PARKING:

Parking is free for all guests during Tapas on the Trails, and cars left overnight will not be towed. Do not leave valuables in your car. You can park at either the 610 or Woodway Parking Loops and follow the signs to the McGovern Education Campus and Nature Center. The pathway from the Woodway Loop to the Nature Center is lit by permanent pathway lights, and check-in is located inside the Nature Center building.

The Arboretum recommends using a designated driver, ridesharing, or taxi service for guests who drink alcohol. Drivers may pick up at the 610 or Woodway Entrances, so please be aware of this when booking their services.

MORE:

Please consider $50 of your ticket price to be a fully tax-deductible donation to Houston Arboretum & Nature Center. At your request, a formal acknowledgement can be sent.