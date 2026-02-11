Sens. Cruz, Gallego Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Apply Federal Penalties to ATM Robberies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) introduced the Safe Access to Cash Act. The bill ensures that robberies involving off-site automatic teller machines (ATMs) receive federal penalties, equal to those imposed for on-site robberies of financial institutions. The Federal Bank Robbery Act of 1934 currently only protects banks and financial institutions, not standalone ATMs in malls, convenience stores, and public locations.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “ATM thefts have surged across Texas and across the country, putting our citizens, workers, bystanders, and first responders in danger. Federal penalties will deter criminals and shut down organized networks targeting ATMs. This legislation is a commonsense measure that will enhance the ability to hold criminals accountable. I urge my colleagues to pass it expeditiously.”

Sen. Gallego said, “ATMs at gas stations and corner stores provide critical access to cash for Americans, but with increasing robbery rates, many small businesses can’t afford the risk of keeping an ATM. No one should have to fear for their safety or their business just to have access to an ATM. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan bill to make much needed updates to our robbery laws – protecting small businesses and their customers.”

The bill is supported by the American Bankers Association, National ATM Council, National Armored Car Association, Secured Cash Transit Association, Convenience Store Association, Independent Armored Car Operators Association, Inc. (IACOA), ATM Industry Association (ATMIA), and Retail Industry Leaders Association.

NAC Board Chair Patrick Conner, CEO of ATMPartmart.com said, “America’s ATM Operators and The National ATM Council offer our sincerest thanks and appreciation to Senators Cruz and Gallego for their leadership in introducing the Safe Access to Cash Act in the Senate. This bill is crucial in addressing the ongoing vital need for safe and secure access to cash by Americans everywhere. Widespread cash access remains essential to the daily health and wellbeing of our nation’s economy and maintaining a low-cost payment option for consumers. With the recent huge jump in these types of crimes, this commonsense legislation is now more important than ever.”

Read the bill text here.

BACKGROUND:

Robbers and thieves are increasingly targeting ATMs, with theft rates rising dramatically each year since 2019. ATMs can be robbed in as little as three minutes and may hold as much as $250,000. Houston is currently tied with Chicago and Philadelphia as one of the cities facing serious ATM theft.