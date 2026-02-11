Houston Grand Opera Appoints Darcy Douglas as Chief Philanthropy Officer

Douglas to lead strategic philanthropic initiatives to advance the company’s vision for the future

HOUSTON—Feb. 9, 2026—Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is proud to announce Darcy Douglas as the company’s next Chief Philanthropy Officer. HGO has selected Douglas for the role as part of its commitment to advancing fundraising initiatives that will ensure Houstonians’ access to great art for generations to come. Douglas assumes her new position starting today.

“Darcy Douglas brings a rare combination of strategic acumen and collaborative leadership,” says HGO General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor. “She has built campaigns, transformed teams, and secured transformational gifts—and she’s done it all with the partnership-centered approach that defines how we work at HGO. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome her.”

“Houstonians deserve access to the very best in the performing arts, and HGO consistently delivers it,” says Douglas. “I am excited to serve my city by helping to grow an organization where such extraordinary work is happening, supported by a deeply committed and loyal donor community. I look forward to partnering with Khori Dastoor to develop ambitious, large-scale initiatives that will advance HGO’s global profile while securing its financial future.”

Douglas joins HGO from South Texas College of Law Houston, where since 2021 she has served as Vice President of Advancement and Alumni Engagement, leading the first comprehensive campaign in the institution’s 100-year history and, during her first three years, reenvisioning the entire department, leading to a 51% increase in philanthropic revenue.

Prior to South Texas, Douglas spent seven years at Texas Children’s Hospital, most recently as the Director of Major Gifts. During her time there, she played a significant role in the success of Promise: The Campaign for Texas Children’s Hospital, a comprehensive, $475 million fundraising initiative. She also served as the Development Director for Breakthrough Houston, a non-profit program for underserved Houston students, where she increased revenue by over 75%.

Douglas succeeds HGO’s current Chief Philanthropy Officer, Deborah Hirsch, whose service to the company over almost two decades has been instrumental in building the philanthropic foundation that has positioned the company for its next chapter. Hirsch will continue with HGO as Senior Advisor to the Chief Philanthropy Officer for the remainder of 2025-26 season.

Photo credit: Claire McAdams.