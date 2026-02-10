Boudnys Join Katy ISD Greats as Community Gathers to Dedicate Alfred and Ann Boudny Elementary

KATY, TX [February 09, 2026] – Hundreds of community members including, educators and elected officials gathered tonight to dedicate Alfred and Ann Boudny Elementary, celebrating the Boudny family’s decades of service and the opening of one of Katy ISD’s newest elementary campuses.

The ceremony highlighted the lasting impact of Alfred and Ann Boudny on public education and the Katy community. The Boudny Elementary Choir opened the event with a series of performances as families and guests filled the campus to mark the milestone.

“Alfred and Ann Boudny have dedicated many years to supporting the success of Katy ISD students, staff and our community,” Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski said. “Their commitment to this district is evident in the countless lives they have impacted.”

Special presentations were delivered by State Representative Michael J. Schofield, from District 132; Audrey Young, Ed.D., member of the Texas State Board of Education; and a representative from the Office of Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones, Precinct 4. Katy ISD Board Vice President Rebecca Fox spoke on behalf of the Board of Trustees.

Campus Principal Felicia Ashabranner reflected on the significance of the evening and the future of the school.

“It is an honor to stand before you today as we dedicate Alfred and Ann Boudny Elementary — a campus built not only with bricks, but with vision, heart and hope for the future,” Ashabranner said.

Family members Alyssa Boudny and Al Boudny addressed the audience on behalf of the Boudny family, sharing reflections on a lifelong commitment to education.

“Together, our parents dedicated their lives to education and thousands of students over a combined 75 years in the classroom,” said Alyssa Boudny, a teacher at Katy ISD’s Nelson Junior High. “That same commitment now continues as they become namesakes to the trailblazing students and staff of Boudny Elementary.”

Al Boudny closed with a message to the students who now call the campus home.

“To the children who walk these halls daily, thank you for always putting your best foot forward and always doing your best for yourself and those around you,” Boudny said. “Your smiles, ‘Hi’s,’ waves, antlers up, fist bumps, high-fives and hugs warm our hearts and make us so proud to be a trailblazing Buck.”

Approved by voters as part of Bond 2023, Alfred and Ann Boudny Elementary serves the Elyson community and reflects Katy ISD’s commitment to honoring educators and families whose service has shaped generations of students.