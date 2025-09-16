Mortgages for Foreign Nationals in the UK: What You Need to Know

Buying a home in the UK as a foreign national can feel complicated, but it’s absolutely possible. Lenders don’t all take the same approach, and the right option for you will depend on a combination of factors including your visa type, residency status, income, deposit size, nationality, and how long you’ve been living in the UK.

While each case is assessed individually, there are some clear patterns in how different banks and building societies treat applications from foreign nationals .

Key Factors Lenders Consider

Length of time in the UK

Many lenders prefer to see at least 6–12 months of UK residency before approving a mortgage. This helps them assess your credit history and demonstrates stability. Visa type and status Permanent residency or indefinite leave to remain: Most lenders will treat you the same as a UK national.

Pre-settled status or temporary visas: Criteria can be more restrictive, with larger deposit requirements or higher income thresholds. Deposit size

The more you can put down, the wider your choice of lenders. With a 25% deposit, most lenders are open to considering foreign nationals, even with more complex circumstances. Income and employment

Stable employment, a regular income, and time spent in your current role are all assessed carefully. Some lenders set minimum income levels for non-UK nationals.

How Different Lenders Approach Foreign National Mortgages

Halifax

Halifax is relatively strict for applicants without permanent rights. They usually require:

At least 5 years’ residency in the UK, or

An income above £100,000, or

A 25% deposit.

They may also consider cases where you’re buying jointly with a UK national.

Barclays

One of the more flexible lenders, particularly if you’ve been in the UK for at least one year.

Up to 90% loan-to-value (LTV) is possible in these cases.

Otherwise, they generally want to see a 25% deposit

NatWest

NatWest usually asks for a 25% deposit for foreign nationals, but they can be more flexible if you’re buying jointly with a UK citizen.

At least 6 months remaining on your visa is required.

Accord Mortgages

Accord’s approach is very similar to NatWest. They want to see at least 6 months on your visa and typically require a 25% deposit unless you’re applying with a UK national

Building Your Mortgage Profile

Whatever your circumstances, it’s helpful to:

Spend at least 6 months in the UK before applying . This allows you to build a credit history and open a UK bank account.

. This allows you to build a credit history and open a UK bank account. Keep financial records organised – payslips, bank statements, and proof of visa status will all be needed.

Save a larger deposit if possible, as this opens up many more lender options.

The Bigger Picture

There are far more lenders than those listed here, each with their own approach. While some focus heavily on deposit size, others take a more nuanced view of income, visa length, or nationality. The best lender for you will ultimately depend on how your personal circumstances line up with their criteria.