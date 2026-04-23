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  • Apr 23, 2026

Statement from Commissioner Lesley Briones on Planned Attack on Congregation Beth Israel

“I am horrified to learn about the planned attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Precinct 4. While I am incredibly grateful to the law enforcement leaders who disrupted this attack, it is profoundly unsettling to witness such hatred directed at Houston’s Jewish community. Unfortunately, these acts of antisemitism are far too common. No one should have to fear for their safety while worshipping, but that is the reality for Jews and many others across this country and the world. I stand with the Jewish community today and every day. I believe deeply in unity, love, respect, safety, and tolerance for all. I will continue working with local leaders and law enforcement to ensure safety and security for all our families. My prayers are with Congregation Beth Israel.”

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