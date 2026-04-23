University of Houston, DHR Health Break Ground on New Medical Research and Education Hub

Rio Grande Valley facility will expand the physician pipeline, advance community-based research and improve access to care

HOUSTON– The future of health care in the Rio Grande Valley moved forward as the University of Houston and DHR Health broke ground on a new medical research and education center — a milestone investment that will expand health education programs and improve access to care in one of Texas’ most rapidly growing and high-demand regions.

“This groundbreaking symbolizes the start of an exciting new chapter for the Fertitta College of Medicine, while expanding the role of the College of Pharmacy,” said UH President Renu Khator. “We are honored to partner with DHR Health, whose vibrant growth and unwavering dedication have established it as a premier, nationally recognized leader in physician-led care. Together, we are expanding horizons for our students and researchers, while improving health in the fast-growing Rio Grande Valley.”

Supported by a $15 million state appropriation, the center will serve as a hub for training physicians locally, advancing translational, community-based research that addresses critical health challenges and strengthening the region’s health care system.

“This partnership is now becoming a reality in a way that will directly impact how we train physicians and deliver care in South Texas,” said Jonathan A. McCullers, UH vice president of health affairs and dean of the Fertitta College of Medicine. “Working alongside DHR Health, we are creating new opportunities for hands-on training and advancing research that addresses the region’s most pressing health needs.”

The initiative was made possible through strong support from state leadership, including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Senate Finance Chair Joan Huffman and House Appropriations Chair Greg Bonnen, as well as members of the Rio Grande Valley legislative delegation.

“This project reflects years of collaboration with state and regional leaders who understand the importance of expanding access to health education and care in South Texas,” said Jason Smith, vice president for government and community relations at UH. “Their support has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life and ensuring the University of Houston can continue to serve communities across the Rio Grande Valley.”

Built for the Future of Health Care

The state-of-the-art center in McAllen will span four stories and 64,000 square feet, designed to support a range of clinical training, research and academic activities. The building, designed by Martha L. Hinojosa of FIRM Consultants, Inc., will include dedicated space for classrooms, collaborative research, simulation-based learning and faculty offices — creating an integrated environment where education and patient-centered research intersect. Construction will be led by Cantu Construction.

DHR Health, one of the largest physician-owned hospitals in the nation, operates more than 70 facilities — including five hospitals — across the Rio Grande Valley and serves as a major training site for physician residencies, nursing and pharmacy programs. The system is home to the DHR Health Institute for Research and Development, a leading center for clinical research in South Texas.

“Our mission has always been to elevate the quality of health care and medical education in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Susan Turley, president of DHR Health. “Partnering with the University of Houston allows us to accelerate that mission and bring new resources, research collaborations and training opportunities to the region. Together, we are investing in a healthier future for South Texas.”