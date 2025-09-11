Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas Returns to the Houston Area with an All-New Alpine Adventure

The beloved immersive holiday experience is back—bigger, brighter, and more magical than ever – at a new location!

HOUSTON, TX, (September 11, 2025) — The countdown to holiday magic begins!! Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas , the wildly popular immersive holiday light and adventure experience, is returning to the Houston area this November—this time with a brand-new Alpine Adventure theme AND a new location. Presented by Coca-Cola and produced by Social House Entertainment , Classic Christmas will transport guests to Santa and Mrs. Claus’s cozy mountain hideaway, where holiday traditions meet dazzling new surprises. (Even Santa needs a ski vacation!)

Classic Christmas lights up Katy Mills, Houston’s only indoor outlet shopping destination located at 5000 Katy Mills Cir in Katy, from November 21 through December 28, 2025. With over 90,000 square feet of immersive magic, the event promises millions of twinkling lights, falling snow, thrilling snow slides, outdoor ice skating, themed treats, and unforgettable visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Tickets go on sale to the public September 9. Early access is now open for holiday party reservations and group ticket packages of 26+. Learn more at ClassicChristmas.com .

“The response from families last year was nothing short of magical,” said Jayson Babel, Senior Vice President of Social House Holidays, the holiday division of Social House Entertainment. “This year, we’ve dialed up the whimsy, the interactivity, and the nostalgia. From expanded snow slides to the return of our movie screenings, Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas is where new memories are made.”

The experience delivers holiday joy for all ages with a nostalgic twist and plenty of new surprises, including:

Larger-Than-Life Light Display: Explore 90,000 square feet of dazzling sculptures and immersive scenes designed to dazzle and delight.

Alpine Ice Skating: Skate under twinkling lights on real outdoor ice with your loved ones—it’s the picture-perfect moment!

BIGGER & MORE FUN Slip N Slide Summit: A Classic Christmas favorite but now bigger and more fun! Grab an inner tube and race down the exhilarating snow slide—crafted with real ice and built for both thrill-seekers and little adventurers.

Santa and Mrs. Claus Visits: Catch Santa on vacation in his ski gondola—not the workshop! It’s a one-of-a-kind holiday photo opportunity you won’t want to miss. Then, cozy up for heartwarming story time with Mrs. Claus.

Cinemark Christmas Classics: Settle in for beloved holiday movie screenings from Cinemark—perfect for cozy family moments.

Après Ski Dance Party: Cap off the night on the light-up dance floor! With mountain-lodge vibes and holiday beats, the ‘Après Ski’ party invites you to dance the night away under the stars.

Live Music & Holiday Programming: From Christmas karaoke and ugly sweater contests to festive bands and carolers, there’s something for everyone.

Trailside Treats & Sips: Refreshing Coca-Cola products, hot cocoa, holiday cocktails, themed snacks and more will keep you fueled for your festive fun.

Instagrammable Moments Galore: Bring your sparkle—photo ops are everywhere, with enhanced photo packages available for keepsake holiday memories.

“We’re proud to partner with Social House to help bring the REAL magic of Christmas to life,” said Derek Alexander, Vice President of Commercial & Digital at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. “The overwhelming response from families last year proved there’s a deep love for classic traditions with a fresh twist. We’re honored to be part of this unforgettable celebration.”

GET INVOLVED WITH COCA-COLA’S CLASSIC CHRISTMAS

Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas welcomes the local community to help spread the cheer. Whether you’re a holiday performer, content creator, seasonal staffer, or brand sponsor, there’s a place for you at Classic Christmas.

Visit ClassicChristmas.com for more information.

GROUP TICKETS & PRIVATE EVENTS AT CLASSIC CHRISTMAS

Transport your holiday celebration to the magically delightful Classic Christmas with a custom group ticket package. From small group events (10-25 tickets) to corporate holiday parties of small, medium, or large scale, there is an option for you at Classic Christmas. For all group opportunities, discounts, and benefits visit classicchristmas.com/book-a-party .

MEDIA ASSETS

Access B-roll, photography, logos, and media kit HERE . Photo/video credit is ©2025 Courtesy of Social House Holiday, LLC.

