NORTH ITALIA’S TENTH TEXAS LOCATION IS NOW OPEN IN KATY

The modern Italian restaurant debuts in Greater Houston neighborhood at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch

June 10, 2026 – Today, the nationally recognized Italian concept North Italia, beloved for its scratch-made cuisine, hand-tossed pizzas, and stunning craft cocktails, opens its newest outpost in Katy, Texas. The new restaurant marks North Italia’s tenth location in the state and fourth in the greater Houston area.

Located at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. (between Warby Parker and the blue parking garage), North Italia Katy is a prime gathering space for weekend brunches, everyday lunches, and dinner with friends and family. Occupying nearly 9,000 sq. ft., the dining room, indoor/outdoor bar, and two covered patios comfortably seat almost 300 guests and accommodate parties of all sizes. With the restaurant’s signature open kitchen format, guests seated in the dining room can watch the action unfold throughout their meal, as the expert culinary team handmakes pastas, pizzas, and other beloved dishes from scratch in-house daily.

At North Italia Katy, the design takes a softer, more intimate approach that reflects both the character of the local landscape and the community it serves. North Italia commissioned Texas-based mural artist Kyle Wadsworth to create distinctive murals for both the patio and private dining room, drawing inspiration from the historic oak trees planted by early settlers of Katy, many of which are still preserved today. These oaks serve as a central motif throughout the custom artwork, grounding the space in a sense of place and history. Rooted in natural elements and cultural storytelling, the custom murals and artwork blend Texas heritage with Italian mythology to create a warm, layered environment that sets the Katy location apart through a more organic, narrative-driven design.

At the helm of North Italia Katy’s culinary and operations teams are brand veterans Regional Manager Mizael Saucedo, Regional Chef Shawney Severns, Executive Chef Jairo Gonzalez, and General Manager Jose Zaragoza. Guests in the Katy community can savor signature dishes such as the Spicy Rigatino Vodka, Grilled Branzino and Yellowtail Crudo that have defined the North Italia experience nationwide, along with new and seasonal offerings that reflect North Italia’s contemporary take on Italian cuisine. Highlights include:

Italian Cobb sopressatta, calabrese, pistachio mortadella, fresh mozzarella, provolone, heirloom tomato, pepperoncini, olive, cucumber, piquillo pepper, herb breadcrumb, oregano vinaigrette

Grilled Steak Panzanella with charred ciabatta, heirloom tomato, green bean, red onion, cucumber, egg, roasted shallot vinaigrette

Agnolotti Al Pomodoro with ricotta, pecorino, simple tomato sauce, basil

Seasonal Chef’s Board with stracciatella, truffle honey, red wine glazed figs, marinated olives, giardiniera, campari nuts, pecorino toscano, prosciuttio di parma, speck, hearth bread

Heirloom Tomato Burrata with grilled bread, stracciatella, pesto, heirloom tomatoes, grilled piquillo peppers, Calabrian vinaigrette, kosher salt, Aleppo pepper, fennel pollen, arugula, micro planed pecorino Romano

House Focaccia (dinner only) with Sicilian pistachio pesto, whipped ricotta, or house bomba sauce

Strawberries & Cream French Toast (Brunch only) featuring cinnamon custard brioche, cannoli cream, and buttered maple syrup

and Bistro Steak & Eggs (Brunch only) with sunny-side up eggs, calabrian potato hash, and rosemary bearnaise

Those who leave room for dessert can indulge in classics and fan-favorites like the Seasonal Butter Cake, Tiramisu, or Hazelnut Torta, made with housemade nutella, candied hazelnut, and salted caramel gelato. Not to be missed are North Italia’s craft cocktails like the New Italian Spritz and Sole Toscano, as well as its extensive wine list featuring familiar favorites and wines brought in from around the world. Guests can also sip on inventive zero-proof options like the La Spezia made with Pentire non-alcoholic, blood orange, honey, lemon, and spiced salt. Beginning July 3, North Italia will unveil its annual Summer Sips cocktail program with a lineup of playful, modern cocktails designed to capture the carefree energy of summer.

Reservations are now available via OpenTable. Guests will be able to enjoy lunch, dinner and weekend brunch service, plus takeout, online ordering, and delivery via DoorDash. Group and private dining options are also available.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Reservations are encouraged through OpenTable. To view full menus or place takeout and delivery orders, please visit northitalia.com.

Lunch | Mondays – Fridays from 11:00am – 4:00pm

Dinner | Sundays – Thursdays from 4:00pm – 10:00pm

Dinner | Fridays – Saturdays from 4:00pm – 11:00pm

Brunch | Saturdays – Sundays from 10:00am – 4:00pm

ABOUT NORTH ITALIA

North Italia was conceived by Fox Restaurant Concepts founder Sam Fox in Arizona in 2002. Since then, the neighborhood Italian restaurant has expanded to more than 50 locations across the U.S. Using only the season’s best ingredients, North Italia’s chefs create a variety of modern Italian dishes, including pastas made from scratch daily, hand-tossed pizzas like the classic Margherita or fan-favorite The Pig, and savory lunch and dinner entrees like the Grilled Branzino and Seared Sea Scallops that deliver flavors that go above and beyond the expected. Complementing North Italia’s food menu is a full-bodied wine and beer list accompanied by an array of handcrafted cocktails. For more information, visit northitalia.com.

ABOUT LACENTERRA AT CINCO RANCH

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch is a premier open-air lifestyle center located in Katy, Texas, at the intersection of Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Boulevard. Spanning approximately 34 acres and more than 400,000 square feet, LaCenterra offers a vibrant mix of retail, dining, entertainment, and office space in a walkable, Main Street–inspired environment.

Opened in 2007, the center has become a central gathering place for the Cinco Ranch community and the greater Katy area, attracting millions of visitors annually. LaCenterra features a curated blend of national retailers, local boutiques, and diverse dining options, alongside anchors such as Trader Joe’s and Flix Brewhouse.

At the heart of the property is Central Green, a multipurpose outdoor park that hosts year-round community programming, including live music, fitness classes, seasonal events, and family-friendly activities. Designed to complement everyday life, LaCenterra combines convenience with an elevated guest experience, offering a dynamic destination to shop, dine, work, and connect.