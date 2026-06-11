Katy Student Wins at World’s Largest Science Fair

Vivian Liu, a Katy resident, Houstonian, and rising senior at the Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science recently competed at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2026 in Phoenix, often called the “Olympics of Science” and the world’s largest pre-college science competition.

“Roughly 1,700 finalists qualify each year, which is fewer than 0.1% of high school researchers worldwide, so just earning a spot is something I feel very fortunate about.” – Vivian Liu

ISEF and its parent organization, the Society for Science, have a remarkable legacy. Their alumni community of more than 70,000 includes Nobel laureates, MacArthur “Genius” Fellows, National Medal of Science recipients, and major innovators in science and technology. Each year, current Nobel Prize winners come to speak directly with the finalists. “Standing among that history is humbling.” remarked Vivian.

While there, Vivian’s project ETSD016 , received a 3rd Grand Award in Engineering Technology Statics & Dynamics for her project on a low-cost sensor to detect waterborne toxins, along with a Special Award from the Shanghai Science Association for Young Talents.

On her way to becoming an ISEF finalist, she achieved “Best of Fair” (Senior Division) and 1st Place in Engineering (Electrical & Mechanical), Senior Category at the Fort Worth Regional Science & Engineering Fair, along with 1st Place in the Water Environment Association of Texas Award, the Stockholm Junior Water Prize Award, the Office of Naval Research (U.S. Navy & Marine Corps) Award, and the Lockheed Martin Leadership Association Award.