Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy, District Attorney Brian Middleton, & Child Advocates of Fort Bend to Host Press Conference Announcing Child Abuse Prevention Collaborative on Friday, Sep. 12, 2025

WHO: Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy, Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton, Child Advocates of Fort Bend President and CEO Ruthanne Mefford, Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan (invited).

WHAT: Press Conference Announcing the launch of CAP-C (Child Abuse Prevention Collaborative), a bold, community-driven initiative that brings together local leaders, educators, healthcare providers, law enforcement, and families to make child abuse prevention not just a priority, but a shared responsibility.

WHEN: 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 12, 2025

WHERE: Houston Marriott Sugar Land, 16090 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479 – Mahogany Room, 2nd Floor

WHY: Through CAP-C, we are building a county-wide safety net that empowers adults to recognize the signs of abuse, equips children with the tools to speak up, and strengthens families with the resources they need to thrive. From school-based prevention programs and trauma-informed training to parent education workshops and community outreach, CAP-C is a comprehensive, proactive approach to keeping children safe.

This initiative will work hand-in-hand with school districts, faith-based organizations, nonprofits, and civic leaders to ensure that prevention is embedded in every corner of our county. Partners include: Fort Bend Independent School District, Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, Stafford Municipal School District, Catholic Charities, Depelchin Children’s Center, Fort Bend County Women’s Center, Crime Stoppers, Access Health, University of Texas Health Houston -McGovern Medical School, Aid to Victims of Domestic Violence (AVDA), Daya, Inc., YMCA – Fort Bend, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council, Fort Bend Behavioral Health Services, Fort Bend District Attorney’s Anti-Trafficking Collective, Sugar Land Police Department, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Constable Patrick Quincy-Precinct 4, DFPS-Faith Based and Community Engagement Services, Unbound Now – Houston, The Landing, Attack Poverty, The George Foundation and Henderson Wessendorff Foundation, among others.

CONTACTS: Fort Bend County Precinct 4: Daniel Vasquez, Dan.Vasquez@fortbendcountytx.gov, 346-690-8988; Child Advocates of Fort Bend: Anne Bulan, abulan@cafb.org, 281-344-5110