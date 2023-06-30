Typhoon Texas’ Red, White & Boom Celebrates July 4 With Full Day of Patriotic Festivities

Typhoon Texas will celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual Red, White & Boom, a full day of patriotic-themed games and activities amidst the waterpark’s high-speed tube and raft slides, free-fall body slides, Texas-sized wave pool, winding lazy river and new Typhoon Jr. children’s attractions.

Guests will enjoy patriotic-themed activities throughout the day including patriotic stilt walkers who will stroll the waterpark for complimentary photos from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., and a children’s craft station, open from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., while supplies last.

Later in the afternoon, guests will enjoy a thrilling performance by the high-flying Typhoon Texas Skydivers (weather and wind speed permitting) at 3 p.m. followed by an old-fashioned pie-eating contest starting at 5 p.m.

The gates open for Red, White & Boom at 11 a.m. with extended hours until 11 p.m.

Typhoon Texas also is a sponsor of the City of Katy’s fireworks spectacular starting at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the adjacent Katy Boardwalk.

The west Houston waterpark is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking, free tubes and free life jackets are available.