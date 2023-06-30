Youth Fashion Camp July 18th -21st

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting the Youth Fashion Week Camp on July 18th to July 21st. The camp will be from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm each day. Join us as we venture on a four-day exploration through the fashion industry. The participants will have the opportunity to learn how to construct a garment, design a fashion collection, learn photography basics, and produce a fashion show. The Youth Fashion Week camp will help campers gain a better understanding of fashion design through the creation of fashion look-books, upcycling, skincare, and fashion accessorizing. The camp will be held at the Fort Bend County Extension Office, located at 1402 Band Rd. Suite 100, Rosenberg, Texas 77471. The camp is open to youth ages 10 to 16 years of age. If you have any additional questions please contact Victoria Zwahr at 281-342-3034. Pre-registration is required for the camp. The last day to register for the Youth Fashion Week is Monday, July 10, 2023.