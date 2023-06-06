IDEA Public Schools, Western Governors University Announce Partnership

IDEA students, staff and alumni eligible for $2,500 scholarships

IDEA Public Schools has signed a partnership agreement with Western Governors University (WGU), an accredited, online nonprofit university to provide operators the opportunity to pursue multiple paths to higher education and professional development.

As part of the partnership agreement, IDEA Public Schools students, staff, and alumni are eligible to apply for the WGU K-12 Partner Scholarship , valued at $2,500.

Founded in 2000, IDEA Public Schools is a tuition-free, K-12 public charter school network that currently has 143 schools nationwide and provides the community with additional education programs focused on college readiness education and student achievement. Currently, the network serves over 80,000 college-bound students in Texas and its affiliates.

“IDEA Public Schools is excited about this new collaboration with WGU,” says Phillip Garza, IDEA Chief College Officer. “This partnership extends our mission of providing excellent opportunities for students and alumni, empowering them to take the next step to invest in themselves and their future. At IDEA, we believe in the transformational value of a post-secondary education, especially so that our young people may realize their dreams by first completing their college degree.”

As a leader in higher education for 26 years, WGU offers more than 65 degree programs online in business, K-12 education, healthcare, and information technology. Tuition is around $3,800 per term for most undergraduate degree programs. Every program is mentor-supported and designed to fit into busy schedules. WGU is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). WGU will collaborate with IDEA to develop online workshops and information sessions, provide access to career service and alumni events, and engagement and educational opportunities through WGU.

“As a university dedicated to expanding access to high quality, affordable education for all, we are proud to partner with IDEA,” said Linda Battles, WGU Regional Vice President, South. “For IDEA staff, this partnership provides educational and career advancement opportunities and for students and alumni, will create pathways for becoming future leaders of tomorrow, making greater impacts in their lives, their careers, and their communities.”

For more information about the partnership, visit wgu.edu/ideapublicschools. To learn more about WGU and all available scholarships, visit wgu.edu . To learn more about the IDEA Public Schools, visit ideapublicschools.org or contact Alicia Myers at alicia.myers@ideapublicschools.org .

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 140,000 students nationwide and has more than 300,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 25 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today’s rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at wgu.edu and wgu.edu/impact .

About IDEA Public Schools