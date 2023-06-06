The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce presents “AI: Risks & Opportunities” with panelists Dr. Raymond Brown with Houston Community College, Dr. Tony Liao with University of Houston, Pamela Singh with CaseCTRL, and Ben Williams with Velocity Technology Associates. Join us for a discussion on the complex issues about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it can impact your business. This event will take place at the Fort Bend Chamber office on Wednesday, June 28th from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM and is sponsored by Houston Community College.

Our speakers will present the pros and cons of AI. While all will not agree to the various advantages and disadvantages, AI is here to stay so learn more to help you use it to your advantage. This emerging technology is rapidly changing, and the panelists will address best practices in the workplace. The discussion will be moderated by Fort Bend Future Chair Mike Dobert, with HR in Alignment and is sponsored by Houston Community College.

Registration is open; sponsorship and ticket options are available. For more information, contact Juliette Nessmith at 281.566.2161, juliette@fortbendcc.org or visit www.fortbendchamber.com.

Fort Bend Future is a technology advisory council where the business and education communities collaborate to cultivate, attract, and retain a tech-savvy workforce. As the epicenter of growth and development for businesses and communities, Fort Bend is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation, a pro-business region with a population near 900,000 encompassing seventeen cities and villages, each with its own unique flavor and characteristics offering a lifestyle with exceptional amenities. Fort Bend Future is inspired by individual initiative, an entrepreneurial spirit, and the strength of our diversity – all necessary components to make our county a hub of innovation. Centered on the innovative technology sectors that exist in Fort Bend County, this initiative is primed to soar into the future! This unified effortwill create a destination for technology and innovation with a strong focus on a prosperous future for Fort Bend.