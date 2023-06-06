Katy Mills Anticipating Large Crowds of Deal-Hunters for National Outlet Shopping Day™

WHO: Thousands of motivated Houston-area bargain-hunters, looking for best-of-the-best deals at a time when most consumers are trying to stretch a dollar.

WHAT: National Outlet Shopping Day™ , the biggest outlet savings event of the year, with more than 65 Katy Mills retailers, including Aeropostale, Coach Outlet, kate spade new york, Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse, Polo Ralph Lauren, Reebok, Saks OFF 5TH, Under Armour, offering up to 65 percent savings on top luxury, designer, and houseware brands.

PHOTO OPS: Crowds of shoppers, laden with National Outlet Shopping Day tote bags…

Capturing the moment and showing off their finds at festively-themed selfie stations and 360Orbit Photo Booth;

Toasting the sales to come with welcome mocktails;

Smiling with decorative face painting and festive balloons from the balloon artist;

Giving jaw-dropping looks as Stilt Walkers peruse the common areas;

Grabbing some local-favorite fare from the wide variety of dining options in the Food Court

WHEN: 10 AM – 9 PM, Saturday, June 10, and 11 AM – 6 PM, Sunday, June 11, 2023

WHERE: Katy Mills, 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Katy, TX 77494

WHY: In a nationwide survey of 1,330 Simon VIP Shoppers, conducted April 12-26, 2023:

Shoppers ranked finding a good deal second only to getting a good night’s sleep on the relative satisfaction scale. Nearly one-third (31%) ranked finding a good deal as the most satisfying experience, compared to getting a good night’s sleep (44%), taking a good

shower (11%), drinking a good cup of coffee (8%) and reading a good book (6%).

Seventy-two percent of respondents said limited-time offers are more likely to bring them

into stores to shop in-person.

Ninety-four percent indicated they like a purchase more if they get it on sale.