TEACH FOR AMERICA HOUSTON WELCOMES TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS

HOUSTON, TEXAS (May 31, 2023) – Teach For America (TFA) Houston, a local nonprofit organization that works to expand educational opportunities for all children, announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. The new members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to TFA Houston, and their appointment reflects the organization’s commitment to diversifying its leadership to help achieve its strategic goals.

The new board members include Sacha Abinader, a managing director in Accenture’s North American Energy Practice, and Gregg Costa, partner at Gibson Dunn and co-chair of the firm’s global trial practice group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sacha and Gregg our newest board members,” said Tiffany Cuellar Needham, executive director of TFA Houston. “Their business acumen coupled with a passion for ending educational inequity will serve TFA Houston well as we navigate the future and make progress in realizing our vision of the day when every child will have access to an excellent and equitable education.”

Adding Abinader and Costa to the Board of Directors is part of TFA Houston’s continued efforts to bring fresh perspectives and different backgrounds to the leadership table.

“A longstanding core value of Teach For America is equity, diversity, and inclusiveness. We want to ensure that value is reflected at every level of the organization – from our staff to the Board of Directors. We realize progress is only possible if we work effectively across lines of difference,” said Needham.

Abinader has 18 years of experience in consulting in the oil and gas sector and graduated from Rice University with a degree in electrical and computer engineering. Costa served on the U.S. Court of Appeals from 2014-2022 and before taking the bench, was an assistant U.S. Attorney in Houston. After graduating college, he taught elementary school for two years in the Mississippi Delta as a TFA corps member.

For more information about TFA Houston, visit https://www.teachforamerica.org/where-we-work/houston.

Sacha Abinader Gregg Costa

