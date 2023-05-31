Commissioner Lesley Briones Opens Two New Soccer Fields in Gulfton

Precedes start of master plan to reimagine Burnett Bayland Park

Harris County, TX (May 30, 2023) — Harris County Precinct Commissioner 4 Lesley Briones, in partnership with Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston District J Councilman Edward Pollard, Gulfton Management District, Houston Dynamo FC, Houston Dash and Houston Parks and Recreation Department, opened two new football fields at Burnett Bayland Park in Gulfton.

The installation of the football field marks the first of multiple investments in Burnett Bayland Park. Precinct 4 will soon release a master plan for the park, which will revitalize the space for the Gulfton community.

Precinct 4 committed $150,000 to the launches and plans to spend more than $1 million on renovations. These funds complement the combined $100,000 pledged by Councilmember Pollard and the Gulfton Management District.

“For years, our Gulfton residents have advocated for safe and vibrant public spaces. Thanks to the collective effort of our partners, these premium soccer fields will help build community and promote physical, mental and emotional well-being through recreation,” said Commissioner Briones. “Community involvement is central to our work. As we move forward with our master plan, we will continue to seek ideas from residents to ensure Burnett Bayland Park is truly of, by and for Gulfton.”

Hard surface mini-parcels include lighting, ADA compliant access, and lockable storage. With its modular design, a team of three can assemble or disassemble all the amenities of the football field in about 16 hours to customize the space. As Houston prepares for the 2026 World Cup, soccer lovers of all ages and abilities can play and develop their skills.

“From the beginning, our office has been committed to this project, and we are happy to see it come to an end,” said Councilman Pollard. The soccer fields will be one more component in District J that improves the quality of life for residents and visitors to this area. This project is a perfect example of community partners and local governments coming together for the betterment of the community.”

“Our families deserve safe fields to enjoy watching or playing football. The new soccer fields are an investment in Burnett Bayland Park that will benefit the community in the future. Additionally, Houston will be a host city for some of the World Cup games in 2026, and this is another great step in increasing the fan base and increasing the level of excitement,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“The Gulfton Area Management District is extremely grateful to have so many generous and supportive partners in this project as we work together to make this neighborhood even more of a dynamo for community activity, culture, recreation and improving public safety,” said Tammy Rodriguez, president of the Gulfton Management District.

To celebrate the ribbon cutting, Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash hosted a night of soccer with appearances by Dynamo and Dash players, Dynamo mascot Diesel, and various activities for kids.

“The Dynamo and Dash are proud to partner with these community leaders to grow the game and foster community development through soccer. Access to the sport is vital, and we are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate on this project and bring these mini fields to Burnett Bayland Park for all to enjoy,” said Valerie Holland, vice president of community engagement for the Houston Dynamo Football Club.

