Aristoi Classical Academy proudly announces the Class of 2023

Aristoi Classical Academy takes great pride and honor in announcing the Senior Class of 2023.

Kathryn Locheed, Headmaster, and Dr. Cimpean, Head of Upper School, congratulate Aristoi’s sixth graduating class! The 33 seniors accumulated more than $1,000,000 in scholarships.

Nora Benton Lazaro Calvillo Timothy Campbell Gabriel Cunningham Kirby Fast Daniela Flack Megan Gibson Meghan Gomez Elijah Graham Samuel Grayson Lizbeth Guevara Caleb Hicks Aubrey Hodes Grace Jimenez Briar Lavinder Abigail Mendizabel Joshua Moursund Michael Perkins Gregory Piercy Lisa Ratliff Kees Reveis Isabelle Reyes Briley Sherwood Olivia Shurtz Nikola Smith Brandon Stafford Benjamin Suchoff Richard Tarco-Aguilar Joshua Thomas Seth Thompson Bethany Trejo Victoria Watson Justice Wegener

Students have been accepted to a wide range of colleges and universities including but not limited to: Abilene Christian University, Baylor University, Brigham Young University, Houston Christian University, Houston Community College, Lone Star College, nonPariel Institute, Sam Houston State University, Texas A&M University, University of Dallas, University of Houston, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and the University of New Mexico.

Aristoi and its senior class will enjoy a lovely graduation ceremony on May 27th at Aristoi’s Griffin Center.

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school, offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy. An additional K-8th grade campus opened in Cypress, TX in August of 2020. Aristoi’s total student body numbers almost 1,300 scholars. Aristoi’s mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.

To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, visit www.aristoiclassical.org, call 281-371-0695, or email hlamb @aristoiclassical.org .

