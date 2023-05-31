Aristoi Classical Academy proudly announces the Class of 2023

Aristoi Classical Academy takes great pride and honor in announcing the Senior Class of 2023.
Kathryn Locheed, Headmaster, and Dr. Cimpean, Head of Upper School, congratulate Aristoi’s sixth graduating class! The 33 seniors accumulated more than $1,000,000 in scholarships.
|Nora Benton
Lazaro Calvillo
Timothy Campbell
Gabriel Cunningham
Kirby Fast
Daniela Flack
Megan Gibson
Meghan Gomez
Elijah Graham
Samuel Grayson
Lizbeth Guevara
|Caleb Hicks
Aubrey Hodes
Grace Jimenez
Briar Lavinder
Abigail Mendizabel
Joshua Moursund
Michael Perkins
Gregory Piercy
Lisa Ratliff
Kees Reveis
Isabelle Reyes
|Briley Sherwood
Olivia Shurtz
Nikola Smith
Brandon Stafford
Benjamin Suchoff
Richard Tarco-Aguilar
Joshua Thomas
Seth Thompson
Bethany Trejo
Victoria Watson
Justice Wegener
Students have been accepted to a wide range of colleges and universities including but not limited to: Abilene Christian University, Baylor University, Brigham Young University, Houston Christian University, Houston Community College, Lone Star College, nonPariel Institute, Sam Houston State University, Texas A&M University, University of Dallas, University of Houston, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and the University of New Mexico.
Aristoi and its senior class will enjoy a lovely graduation ceremony on May 27th at Aristoi’s Griffin Center.
About Aristoi Classical Academy
Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school, offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy. An additional K-8th grade campus opened in Cypress, TX in August of 2020. Aristoi’s total student body numbers almost 1,300 scholars. Aristoi’s mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.
To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, visit www.aristoiclassical.org, call 281-371-0695, or email hlamb@aristoiclassical.org.
