Aristoi Classical Academy proudly announces the Class of 2023

Aristoi Classical Academy takes great pride and honor in announcing the Senior Class of 2023.

Kathryn Locheed, Headmaster, and Dr. Cimpean, Head of Upper School, congratulate Aristoi’s sixth graduating class! The 33 seniors accumulated more than $1,000,000 in scholarships.

­­

Nora Benton

Lazaro Calvillo

Timothy Campbell

Gabriel Cunningham

Kirby Fast

Daniela Flack

Megan Gibson

Meghan Gomez

Elijah Graham

Samuel Grayson

Lizbeth Guevara

 Caleb Hicks

Aubrey Hodes

Grace Jimenez

Briar Lavinder

Abigail Mendizabel

Joshua Moursund

Michael Perkins

Gregory Piercy

Lisa Ratliff

Kees Reveis

Isabelle Reyes

 Briley Sherwood

Olivia Shurtz

Nikola Smith

Brandon Stafford

Benjamin Suchoff

Richard Tarco-Aguilar

Joshua Thomas

Seth Thompson

Bethany Trejo

Victoria Watson

Justice Wegener

Students have been accepted to a wide range of colleges and universities including but not limited to: Abilene Christian University, Baylor University, Brigham Young University, Houston Christian University, Houston Community College, Lone Star College, nonPariel Institute, Sam Houston State University, Texas A&M University, University of Dallas, University of Houston, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and the University of New Mexico.

Aristoi and its senior class will enjoy a lovely graduation ceremony on May 27th at Aristoi’s Griffin Center.

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school, offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy. An additional K-8th grade campus opened in Cypress, TX in August of 2020.  Aristoi’s total student body numbers almost 1,300 scholars.  Aristoi’s mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.

To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, visit www.aristoiclassical.org,  call 281-371-0695, or email hlamb@aristoiclassical.org.

Graphics:

Aristoi Logo

Aristoi Crest

Graduation Picture