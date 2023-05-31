Genesis Inspiration Foundation Awards ARTreach with $50,000 Grant to Support Youth Arts Programming

Katy, Texas (May 31, 2023) – ARTreach, a local nonprofit organization that delivers meaningful art programs to the underserved, announced today that it received a $50,000 grant from Genesis Inspiration Foundation (GIF) to support initiatives geared towards youth.

“We are grateful to GIF for its ongoing support of our youth programs, which connect young people in under-resourced communities to the healing and restorative power of the arts. With GIF’s assistance, with can provide art programs to underserved schools, social service agencies, and other youth-oriented nonprofits, giving them a positive outlet for improving their self-esteem and helping them thrive,” said Nicole Moraw, executive director of ARTreach.

Committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts, GIF strives to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, GIS has donated nearly $8 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. This is the second time GIF has made a $50,000 donation to ARTreach in its five-year history.

Since its founding 20 years ago, ARTreach has worked to transform the lives of youth through the arts, but also those of senior citizens, those with disabilities, and the community at large. The nonprofit has cultivated partnerships with local foster care centers, schools, libraries, community centers, senior living homes, and residential treatment centers in Fort Bend, Harris, and Waller Counties.

“Research shows that engaging in art reduces stress, can help manage unhealthy emotions, and decrease loneliness. We hope that by engaging traditionally underserved populations, we can instill confidence, spark creativity, and help individuals reach their full potential,” said Moraw.

ARTreach has expanded its footprint, developing partnerships with more than 75 agencies and schools throughout the greater Houston area. Today, it contracts with more than 30 artists to support programs and operations and serves approximately 33,000 people.

For more information about ARTreach, visit www.artreachtexas.org.