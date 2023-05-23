What are the most common types of personal injury?

Many types of personal injuries vary greatly depending on the damage, who caused it, and whether or not medical treatment was sought and given. Personal injuries can be due to accidents at work, car accident injuries, dangerous products, industrial accidents, medical malpractice, and slip and fall accidents.

Accidents at work

Accidents at work can cause various issues, including physical pain, psychological trauma, and even death. Workers’ compensation is insurance meant to cover medical bills and lost wages because of a work-related injury. Unfortunately, many workers slip through the cracks, and people with a claim are denied. Wrongful death can occur due to many different work-related injuries. These cases are tough on families because they have to deal with losing their loved one and an ongoing financial battle against what is often a powerful defendant in court.

Car accident injuries

Car accidents account for more than 30% of all personal injury cases. When injuries occur in a car accident, it is usually challenging to prove that the other driver was at fault and that it was their fault for causing the accident. Getting the attention of an attorney with experience with personal injury cases is essential to win these cases. Some common car accident injuries include whiplash, broken bones, and brain damage.

Dangerous products

Dangerous products can cause severe injuries because they lack proper safety features or are designed poorly. These personal injury cases can be challenging to prove without expert testimony and evidence from an experienced lawyer. A dangerous product can come from various sources, including consumer goods and defective machinery in the workplace. Dangerous products can cause death, serious physical injuries, and emotional trauma. Products such as shoddy woodworking tools or medical devices that malfunction or cause severe bodily damage are examples of dangerous products.

Industrial accidents

Industrial accidents are unique because negligence, errors, or inadequate safety measures often cause them. Industrial accidents tend to have a higher rate of injury and death than other types of personal injury cases. For example, workers can be seriously injured or even killed in industrial accidents. Other common industrial accidents include falls, electrocution, and machinery failure. When injuries occur in an industrial accident, affected persons may need medical care and financial aid to cover lost wages and medical costs.

Medical malpractice

Medical malpractice is not a legal term, but it helps explain the action that occurs when someone suffers severe injuries while being treated by a doctor or nurse for less than adequate reasons. Doctors and nurses must have a particular expertise, training, and education level before receiving a license. It is challenging for someone to win a medical malpractice case since the standard of care often needs to be more specific. Medical malpractice occurs in many ways, including failure to diagnose, treatment errors, and even incorrect medical procedures.

Slip and fall accidents

Slip and fall accidents can occur when someone falls because they slipped on something or tripped up. These personal injury cases can occur due to wet floors, uneven pavement, broken sidewalks, snow and ice, and more. When someone falls, they may suffer from various injuries, including sprains, cuts, and broken bones.