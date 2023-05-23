Katy ISD Names Principal for Newest High School

KATY, TX [May 22, 2023] – When doors open for Katy ISD’s tenth high school in fall 2024, Gina Cobb will welcome students as their first-ever principal. Cobb, who closed out the 2022-2023 school year as principal of Mayde Creek High School, will assume the principalship for the new campus this summer.

“I am confident that Ms. Cobb will lead the school toward a promising future and will create a culture that aligns with Katy ISD’s mission and vision for student success,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools.

Cobb has been a part of the Katy ISD family since 1999 when she began her career in public education. From 1999 to 2006, she taught and coached at Katy and Morton Ranch junior highs and Morton Ranch High School. In 2006, she began her administrative career in the District. She has held several administrative titles from 2006 to 2012 at Morton Ranch High School, including grade-level assistant principal, administrative assistant principal, student support assistant principal, and associate principal. She served as the principal of West Memorial Junior High for eight years before being appointed as the Mayde Creek High School principal in 2021. Cobb has held that position for the past two years.

“I am so excited to start this next chapter and to partner with the students, parents and staff of Katy ISD’s newest high school,” said Gina Cobb, Principal of High School #10. “Together we will establish a community of excellence for years to come. We will build something special,” added Cobb.

Cobb earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Learning and Development from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Education Degree in Educational Leadership from Prairie View A&M.

Gina Cobb

Principal of High School 10