Texas Center for the Book Celebrates Children’s Literature Across All Communities with Lone Star Día, April 30

This April, Texans celebrate 27 years of Children’s Day, Book Day (El día de los niños, El día de los libros): a celebration of children, culture and literature. The Texas Center for the Book coined the term Lone Star Día for the Texas event and encourages statewide participation. Nationally, libraries, schools, churches and organizations are encouraged to discover “bookjoy” year-round. Most events occur around the official national observance on April 30.

“We are so excited for the 27th annual Lone Star Día celebration,” said Gloria Meraz, Director and Librarian at the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. “Lone Star Día can be a great way to encourage and reinforce the power of reading in our communities.”

Día founder Pat Mora—an author, literacy advocate and native Texan—chose April 30, 1966, for the first celebration, to coincide with the Mexican observance of El día de los niños (Children’s Day). The day underscores the connection between promoting literacy and supporting the well-being of children. Plans for 27th anniversary events, some virtual, are under way across the nation. “I have great faith that families, schools, libraries and literacy organizations will generously and creatively inspire our children to be readers,” said Mora.

A national registry listing events is available at dia.ala.org, which covers events such story times, family celebrations and cultural meals. The site includes free program downloads to access booklists, event posters and sample activities available to all libraries, schools and participating organizations. The website aims to provide easy-to-use materials to make events manageable. Users are encouraged to register their event to the National Día Program Registry to attract more participants.

Information about Lone Star Día and resources are available at www.tsl.texas.gov/lonestardia.

One of 50 state centers affiliated with the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress, the Texas Center for the Book is under the direction of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and partners with library professionals, educators, authors, publishers and booksellers for a shared mission of promoting a love of literature to the more than 26 million residents of the Lone Star State. For more information contact Rebekah Manley at (512) 936-2505 or visit tsl.texas.gov/centerforthebook.