ICYMI: Cruz to Mayorkas: ‘If you had integrity, you would resign’

Sen. Cruz grills DHS Secretary Mayorkas on Biden border crisis

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today grilled Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the illegal immigration crisis at the Texas-Mexico border during an oversight hearing.

During the hearing, Sen. Cruz repeatedly asked Secretary Mayorkas whether there was a crisis at our southern border, and whether this crisis made Americans less safe. Mayorkas each time tried to avoid the question.

Sen. Cruz said:

“You’re refusing to answer. Well, Secretary Mayorkas, I’ll tell you someone who is willing to answer, which is President Biden’s Chief of the Border Patrol in a sworn deposition in July of 2022. When asked, ‘Would you agree, Chief Ortiz, that the southern border is currently in crisis?’ he answered, ‘Yes.’

“Notice none of those wiggle words. None of that equivocation. One word, one syllable. ‘Yes.’ Are you willing to speak with the same clarity as Chief Ortiz? Is there a crisis at our southern border? Yes or no?”

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz had previously given sworn testimony admitting that the southern border was indeed in crisis, and that this crisis was making both Americans and illegal aliens less safe.

Sen. Cruz hammered Secretary Mayorkas on the record number of illegal aliens entering the United States, the record number of deaths of illegal aliens attempting to cross into the country, and the number of overdose deaths of Americans, which, under President Biden, is the highest number ever recorded. Perhaps most shocking Secretary Mayorkas admitted that he had no idea that the immigrants smuggled by the cartels wore wristbands indicating the amount of money they owed, which showed Secretary Mayorkas’ unfamiliarity with the realities of the crisis at the southern border.

Sen. Cruz finished:

“Mr. Secretary, I want to say to you right now: Your behavior is disgraceful. And if you had integrity, you would resign. The men and women of the Border Patrol, they’ve never had a political leader undermine them. … This is a crisis. It’s a disgrace. And you won’t even admit this human tragedy is a crisis.”

Sen. Cruz has led numerous groups of legislators on trips to the U.S. Mexico border to document the unrelenting crisis there under Joe Biden’s open borders agenda. He introduced the WALL Act to fully fund the wall along the southern border, and the EL CHAPO Act , which would use money forfeited to the U.S. government as a result of the criminal prosecution of Mexican drug lord “El Chapo” and other drug kingpins for border security and the completion of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He also fought for “ Kate’s Law ” to impose a mandatory minimum sentence of five years for anyone trying to illegally reenter the United States after being expelled.

For a full transcript, see below:

Cruz

Good morning Secretary Mayorkas. Is there a crisis at our southern border?

Mayorkas

Senator, There’s a very significant challenge —

Cruz

That’s a yes or no question.

Is there a crisis? I think your microphone is not on.

Mayorkas

Senator, there’s a very significant, there is a very significant challenge that we are facing.

Cruz

Yes or no, is there a crisis?

Mayorkas

I believe I’ve addressed that question.

Cruz

So, you’re refusing to answer.

Mayorkas

Senator, there is a very significant challenge. And –

Cruz

Will you answer if there’s a crisis?

Mayorkas

Therefore we are dedicating the resources–

Cruz

Ok so you’re refusing to answer. Well, Secretary Mayorkas, I’ll tell you someone who is willing to answer, which is your and President Biden’s Chief of the Border Patrol in a sworn deposition in July of 2022. When asked: “Would you agree, Chief Ortiz at the southern border is currently in crisis?” Answer: “Yes.” Notice none of those wiggle words. None of that equivocation. One word, one syllable. Yes. Are you willing to speak with the same clarity as Chief Ortiz? Is there a crisis at our southern border? Yes or no?

Mayorkas

Senator, I’m very proud to work alongside –

Cruz

Okay, you refused to answer. Let me ask you the next question. Has the crisis at our southern border made Americans less safe? Yes or no?

Mayorkas

Senator, we are dedicated to the safety and security cause —

Cruz

Has the crisis made Americans less safe? I don’t I don’t want a discourse. It’s a yes or no question.

Mayorkas

Senator, we have a challenge of –

Cruz

You refuse to answer the question. Mr. Secretary, let me show you how someone doing his job answers a question in a straightforward manner. Chief Ortiz: “Is the crisis that is currently ongoing at the southern border making the border less safe for Americans and aliens alike. Answer Yes.” One word. One syllable. Three letters. That’s how someone answers a question and does their job. You’re being a politician, misleading the American people. Let me give you a chance again. Will you show the same integrity Chief Ortiz shows? Is the crisis at the southern border making Americans less safe. Yes or no?

Mayorkas

Senator, we have 260,000 —

Cruz

You’ve refused to answer the question. Let’s move on. Next question, Mr. Mayorkas. Has the crisis made aliens less safe? Yes or no?

Mayorkas

Senator, we are seeking –

Cruz

So you won’t answer that question either. If it is, it’s a yes or no. Has it made aliens less safe?

Mayorkas

Senator smugglers are exploiting–

Cruz

Has the crisis made aliens guess less safe. Are you willing to answer it?

Mayorkas

Senator, the smuggling organizations.

Cruz

Okay, you’re filibustering again? Let me ask you this question: How many migrants have died under President Biden?

Mayorkas

Senator, your phrasing of the question is actually quite misleading.

Cruz

How many migrants died in 2022?

Mayorkas

Approaching our southern border?

Cruz

Yes.

Mayorkas

Precisely why we are seeking to exclude the smuggling organizations.

Cruz

Do you know the answer? Do you know how many died?

Mayorkas

I do not.

Cruz

You do not? Of course you don’t. I know how many died 853.

And by the way, here’s the numbers that have died every year: You go back to 1998. You see it’s consistently between 300 to 400. Suddenly 2021. What happens? You get into office and that red line are dead bodies! I’ve been on the Rio Grande and I’ve seen dead bodies floating there who have drowned because of your refusal to do your job.

You don’t even know how many have died! What do you say to the Texas farmers and ranchers who find pregnant ladies dead on their property, who find toddlers dead on their property? What do you say to them?

Mayorkas

I say that is why precisely we are taking it to the smuggling organizations–

Cruz

But you are not. That is simply not true. Let me read fromThe Wall Street Journal two weeks ago ran an article entitled “It’s like a graveyard. Record numbers of migrants are dying at the border.” The story begins with this chilling line, quote, “Eagle Pass Texas. Local officials keep a refrigerated truck to hold the bodies of migrants who drown in the currents of the Rio Grande while trying to cross the border into the US.” Mr. Chairman, I ask unanimous consent that this article be entered into the record.

Let me ask you a different question. How many children have been sexually assaulted by human traffickers under the Biden administration?

Mayorkas

Senator, this is precisely why we –

Cruz

I don’t want to lecture. It’s a question. How many children have been sexually assaulted by human traffickers under your administration?

Mayorkas

Senator this is this is exactly why on January 5th –

Cruz

Do you know how many? Do you know how many children have been sexually assaulted?

Mayorkas

This is why we–

Cruz

Okay, so you are going to refuse to answer that question as well. Let’s move on. It’s obvious you’ve been instructed to stonewall, so I’m not going to let you.

You don’t get to stonewall and filibuster.

Now one of my Democratic colleagues before said the Democrat talking point, quote, “This problem didn’t start under Biden.” Look, I get if you’re a partisan spinner, you got to figure out something to say about the absolute catastrophe that is played out under the Biden administration. True or false. Secretary Mayorkas: 2020 was the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years. Is that true or false?

Mayorkas

It is certainly the lowest level of immigration in many, many years and what was it in 2020? What was it, senator, in 2020 that impacted the entire world, including the United States?

Cruz

Okay. So your testimony is the reason we had the lowest rate was COVID. It had nothing to do with building the wall, nothing to do with any catch or release. Nothing to do with remain in Mexico? With all respect, Mr. Secretary, that answer is laughable.

And in fact, if you look at illegal immigration, let’s look at CBP encounters, you can see 500,000 500,000 That dropped to the lowest level and boom, what happens? You show up. And that red line is you. That red line is Joe Biden. And you’re claiming nothing happened? Oh, gosh, this was here before us. No. you made the decision to allow this to happen. Let me ask you, we now have over 5.5 million people who have entered this country illegally under Joe Biden. How many murderers have you released into America?

Mayorkas

Senator, I’m not aware of any murderer –

Cruz

So you don’t know.

Mayorkas

Let me say something. if you take a look at –

Cruz

No, no, you don’t get to give a speech. Do you know how many murders you’ve released?

Mayorkas

I’m just trying to answer your question.

Cruz

Do you know how many rapists Have you released?

Mayorkas

Senator, I’m trying to –

Cruz

You can answer I know or I don’t know.

Mayorkas

Senator, any individual who poses a public safety threat.

Cruz

How many child molesters have you released?

Mayorkas

any individual who poses a public safety threat is removed from the United States.

Cruz

So your testimony under oath, subject to perjury, is that you have not released any murderers, rapists, child molesters, among the 5.5 million? Is that your testimony?

Mayorkas

Mr. Chairman, may I have the opportunity?

Cruz

No, you may not. You may answer my question. Is that your testimony? Yes or no?

Mayorkas

Senator, you’re not allowing me to answer your question.

Cruz

I am allowing you to answer. I’m not allowing you to filibuster.

Mayorkas

If you take a look at the pace of immigration in 2018 to 2019–

Cruz

You’re refusing to answer. Let’s move on. Let’s move on gotaways. Gotaways are the people that get away that you know about. Now what happened under your administration, Gotaways consistently down at this low line. Boom, you get in. And they go from below 180,000 to 600,000. Now, I’ll tell you this, about a gotaway, you don’t know among those 600,000 a year, you have no idea how many are murderers? Correct?

Mayorkas

That is precisely why–

Cruz

Correct? Do you know how many of those are murderers?

Mayorkas

That is precisely why–

Cruz

So you refused to answer the question. Do you know how many are rapists? Do you know how many are rapists? This is a question. You’re a lawyer. You know how to answer questions. Of the 600,000, do you know how many of them were rapists?

Mayorkas

Senator, this is why–

Cruz

So the answer is no. Let me ask you this. Do you know how many of them are terrorists? And I don’t want a “Senator, here’s my lecture on this.” Do you know how many of the 600,000 gotaways were terrorists? Yes or no.

Mayorkas

Senator, we are focused on the safety and security –

Cruz

You refuse to answer that as well. What’s the result of massive got aways? Well, one of the results is drug overdoses. And we now have last year over 100,000 overdoses. Who died–the majority from Chinese fentanyl streaming across the border. That you told Senator Cornyn, you care. But look what has happened under your policy. When you open up the border to the worst illegal immigration our nation’s history, people die.

You claim you care. Mr. Secretary, that is a lie. You know, some months ago, Karine Jean-Pierre stood up at a White House briefing and said “people are not just walking across the border.” Was she telling the truth?

Mayorkas

Senator, you are, so profoundly disrespecting –

Cruz

Was she telling the truth?

Cruz

You get to answer questions, you don’t get to give speeches.

Mayorkas

Senator, I served as a federal prosecutor —

Cruz

Alright, you’re refusing to answer. If you look at – she was lying. And she was not lying on her own. She was lying on behalf of the President United States.

She was lying on behalf of the President of the United States. This is a photograph from just one day along the Rio Grande have hundreds of thousands of people walking across the border. You have allowed this to happen. The photograph that was before: What are these wristbands?

Mayorkas

I don’t know what they are.

Cruz

You don’t know what they are! Mr. Secretary, you have just testified to the American people, you’re incompetent at your job, because I’ve been to the southern border. And if you go to the southern border along the southern border, you see thousands of these wristbands, because the illegal immigrants wear them.

The drug cartels, every color corresponds to how many 1000s of dollars they owe the cartels, you turn these cartels into multibillion dollar criminal organizations. And these are modern day leg irons because these are children being sold into sex slavery, and you don’t even know what they are. That is astonishing. Mr. Secretary, how many children have been sold into sex slavery under your administration?

Mayorkas

We are taking it to the cartels –

Cruz

How many children have been sold into sex slavery? Do you know how many children have been sold into sex slavery?

Mayorkas

… to an unprecedented degree —

Cruz

Mr. Secretary, I want to say to you right now your behavior is disgraceful. And the deaths the children assaulted the children raped, they are at your feet.

And if you had integrity, you would resign.

And I will tell you, the men and women of the Border Patrol, they’ve never had a political leader undermine them. They despise you, Mr. Secretary, because you’re willing to let children be raped to follow political orders. This is a crisis. It’s a disgrace. And you won’t even admit this human tragedy is a crisis.

CHAIRMAN

Claiming one minute chairman time. Mr. Secretary, would you like to respond to any of those questions?

Mayorkas

What the senator said was revolting. I’m not going to address it.

Cruz

Your refusal to do your job is revolting.