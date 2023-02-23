The Women’s Fund Accepting Nominations for   5th Annual John P. McGovern Foundation   “Champion in Women’s Health and Wellness” Award 

The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, is seeking nominations for the 5th Annual John P. McGovern Foundation “Champion in Women’s Health and Wellness” Award.

The award honors Dr. John P. McGovern, who devoted his life’s work to encouraging humanitarian practice over technology and medical science. Dr. McGovern, through his foundation, The John P. McGovern Foundation, has supported The Women’s Fund and its initiatives since the early 1980s.

“We look forward to continuing the tradition of recognizing the Houston champions that make a critical impact on the health of women and girls while honoring Dr. John P. McGovern’s legacy,” said Linda Rhodes, Executive Director of The Women’s Fund. “Our success can be directly linked to the Foundation’s consistent and generous support for The Women’s Fund.”

The award acknowledges individuals who serve as direct providers to care and are dedicated to providing exemplary and compassionate service in the field of adolescent girls’ and women’s health and wellness. In addition to providing health resources, which reduce the information gap, individuals working to promote health equity and the elimination of health disparities for women of all ages will also be considered.

The “Champion in Women’s Health and Wellness” award will be presented to an eligible physician, nurse, therapist, counselor, social worker, or other health-related professional, who provides direct services in the Greater Houston area. The 2023 recipient will be recognized at The Women’s Fund Annual Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon in October 2023.

For 44 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 12,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes 9,913 publications each year at no cost.