ARTreach Receives a Challenge America Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

ARTreach, a local nonprofit organization that delivers meaningful art programs to the underserved, announced today that it is the recipient of a $10,000 Challenge America grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

The NEA awards grants to organizations that reach historically underserved communities with rich and dynamic cultural identities. ARTreach will use the funding for one of its signature programs, Books Alive Literacy Through the Arts, which brings the magic of theater and the gift of literacy to youth by adapting children’s literature into fully staged, original musicals performed by professional actors. The NEA grant will specifically support the production of Too Many Frogs at 20 Houston Public Library branches.

“We are thrilled to be a recipient of a Challenge America grant and look forward to expanding our Books Alive Literacy Through the Arts program, which touches the lives of children in schools, libraries, hospitals, shelters, and other organizations in need,” said Nicole Moraw, executive director of ARTreach.

In addition to the NEA grant, ARTreach also recently received three other financial gifts to enhance its programs, including another $10,000 grant from the NEA, Arts Engagement in American Communities (AEAC), which also will support the Books Alive Literacy Through the Arts initiative. In addition, the George Foundation, and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation both awarded ARTreach with $50,000 grants to support general operations and programming geared specifically toward youth.

“We consider art a healing, restorative, and empowering mechanism to help at-risk populations, including under-resourced youth, senior citizens, those with disabilities, and children with chronic illnesses,” said Moraw. “The grants we received will help us further our mission of providing programs that connect community artists with vulnerable populations to help them overcome obstacles and thrive.”

Throughout its 15-year history, ARTreach has worked to transform lives through the arts by cultivating partnerships with foster care centers, schools, libraries, community centers, senior living homes, and residential treatment centers throughout Fort Bend, Harris, and Waller counties.

“Research shows that engaging in art reduces stress, can help manage unhealthy emotions, and decrease loneliness,” said Moraw. “We hope that by engaging traditionally underserved populations, we can boost their self-esteem, instill confidence, and inspire creativity.”

The nonprofit has expanded its reach throughout the years, developing partnerships with more than 75 agencies and schools throughout the greater Houston area. Today, it contracts with more than 30 artists to support programs and operations and serves approximately 33,000 people.