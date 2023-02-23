Members Choice Credit Union Welcomes Ralph Owens as Chief Information Officer

Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU), a full-service financial institution based in Houston, Texas, today announced that Ralph Owens has been named chief information officer.

Owens has nearly 25 years in the information technology (IT) industry and has worked for well-known financial institutions such as Bank of America, CapitalOne, Mastercard, and Texas Dow Employee Credit Union.

“Ralph’s unmistakable passion for supporting our members and the credit union movement will be an asset to us as we continue to position ourselves as the most member-centric credit union,” said Luke Billeri, CEO of Members Choice Credit Union. “We look forward to him sharing his IT experience and knowledge with us, which will undoubtedly result in an enhanced member experience, greater efficiencies, and increased digital banking options.”

During his tenure at a previous financial institution, Owens built and ran an IT infrastructure system that grew to be worth more than $1 billion. Additionally, he maintained high operational uptime, deploying digital transformation strategies and managing Microsoft Azure Cloud Services, which directly relates to his continued priorities at MCCU.

A veteran of the United States Navy, Owens graduated from Purdue University in Fort Wayne, Indiana.