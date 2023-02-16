Mardi Gras Festivities Continue February 17–21 in Galveston, to Feature 23 Total Parades

Mardi Gras! Galveston Releases Second Weekend Parade Schedule

If you’re looking to catch some beads this carnival season, look no further than the 112th celebration of Mardi Gras! Galveston.

During the second weekend of Galveston’s Mardi Gras celebration crowds of revelers can catch another round of parades as the island’s krewes prepare to throw more than 3 million beads and other trinkets.

Visitors to the island can gather in Galveston’s downtown entertainment district and along the beachfront on Seawall Boulevard to see flashy floats, high-stepping marching bands and dazzling dancers at these 2023 parade events:

Friday, February 17, 2023

Salute to Texas First Responders Day

First responders, veterans and military personnel, plus one guest will receive free admission to Mardi Gras! Galveston on Friday, Feb. 17 when they present their badge or military identification at the gate.

Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck Parade, 7 p.m. (Entertainment District)

This parade is dedicated to Danny Weber Sr., who served 30 years in the Galveston Fire Department. Bring the family out as fire trucks from stations across the state parade down The Strand with lights and sirens.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Krewe Babalu 18th Annual “All Krewe Parade,” 8 p.m. (Entertainment District)

This parade will include floats from krewes, plus business, civic and fraternal organizations throughout the region.

Route: The parade begins on Ship’s Mechanic Row at 25th Street, proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street and west on Strand Street to 25th Street.

Krewe of 93Q Parade with Grand Marshal Erica Rico, 9:30 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Only the most irie vibes will be heard from this krewe. Rounding out the second Friday night of Mardi Gras! Galveston 2023, the parade will feature crowd favorites, Booker T Washington and the Worthington High School marching bands, plus high stepping drum majors, rolling party floats and tons of excitement.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2023

Krewe d’Esprit Rosaire Parade, 11 a.m. (Seawall)

This parade will feature high-stepping marching bands, bead throwing and even some food throwing. Back by popular demand is “the Battle of the Bands” competition, which will take place before the parade.

Route: The parade begins at Kempner Park, 27th and Avenue N. From there, it travels south on 27th Street to Seawall Boulevard, west on Seawall Boulevard to 31st Street north on 31st Street to Avenue N and east along Avenue N. The parade ends at Jack Johnson Park, 27th Street and Avenue M.

Z Krewe Z Processional, 1 p.m. (Entertainment District)

This year Z Krewe is celebrating 29 years of Mardi Gras with bands, beads and merriment in its annual procession. This parade features bands, military units and zany revelers from multiple clubs.

Route: The parade begins on Ship’s Mechanic Row at 25th Street, proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street and west on Strand Street to 25th Street.

Mix 96.5 Parade, 2:30 p.m. (Entertainment District)

The Mix 96.5 Parade hosts an array of on-air radio ticket winners from around the Houston area. Riders dance to today’s top hits as they cruise through the Entertainment District tossing beads to parade spectators.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Ben E. Keith Parade, 3:30 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Let the good times roll with this festive parade as we wrap up the last weekend of Mardi Gras! Galveston 2023.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Jumpin’ Jay’s Bumpin’ Bus Parade – So Fly It’ll Make You Wanna Die, 6 p.m. (Entertainment District)

This is a true party parade that will get you moving and grooving. More than 20 decked-out party buses roll through The Entertainment District bumping music and throwing beads. The iconic Dancing Queen, Dancing King and Lemonade Bus have become staples for many Galveston Parade Celebrations.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade, 6:30 p.m. (Seawall & Entertainment District)

Mardi Gras! Galveston’s largest parade will feature elaborate floats, marching bands, bead throwing and more.

Route: The parade begins on Seawall Boulevard at 23rd Street. It proceeds west to 25th Street travels north on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, east on Ship’s Mechanic Row to 21st Street, north on 21st Street to Strand and west on Strand to 25th Street.

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 (Family Gras!)

On Feb. 19, the entertainment district will be free to the public for a FAMILY GRAS celebration sponsored by Moody National Bank. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Sunshine Kids and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Shriners Hospitals for Children & Sunshine Kids Parade, 12 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Bring the entire family to the Shriners Hospital for Children & Sunshine Kids Parade, a tribute to children affected by serious burns and cancer. Patients, families and friends of the non-profits are part of this parade featuring high-school marching bands, Shriners clowns and mini-cars.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Parade, 1:30 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Costumed pets of all sizes, shapes and species join in the fun for this parade and costume contest.

Route: The parade begins at 20th Street & Harborside Drive, proceeds south on 20thStreet, west on Strand to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row ending at 20th Street.

Mardi Gras Firefighters Children’s Parade, 3 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Firefighters Local 571 hosts a parade dedicated to the families and children of Galveston with decorated floats and costumed kids.

Route: The parade begins at 25th and Santa Fe Place, travels south on 25th Street, east on Postoffice Street, north on 19th Street, west on Strand Street and ends on 25th & Strand streets.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade, 6:30 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Mystic Krewe of Aquarius presents its Fat Tuesday parade in the downtown entertainment district. This grand parade, featuring marching bands, dance teams and dozens of lighted floats, will mark the final hours of Mardi Gras! Galveston 2023. Don’t miss one of Galveston’s most popular Mardi Gras parades.

Route: The parade begins at 25th Street and Santa Fe Place, travels south to Post Office Street, east on Post Office Street to 19th Street, north along 19th Street to Strand Street, west on Strand Street to 25th Street.

The second-weekend start Friday, Feb. 17 with an additional 13 parades, Chris Janson as a headlining concert and much more entertainment. For a full schedule of Mardi Gras! Galveston 2023 activities, as well as maps of each parade route visit www.mardigrasgalveston.com.