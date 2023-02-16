Bayou City Art Festival Announces Memorial Park 2023 Nonprofit Partners

Bayou City Art Festival, produced by Art Colony Association, Inc. (ACA), will return to Memorial Park and benefit six local nonprofit partners for the annual Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 24-26, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Each nonprofit will benefit from a portion of the proceeds from the event, provide volunteers, and has the option to host a crafting station in the Active Imagination Zone. The six nonprofit partners benefiting from the Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park 2023 include:

· ArtReach

· Fresh Arts

· National Alliance on Mental Health Greater Houston

· Orange Show For Visionary Art

· The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

· The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency

“With a long history of supporting art education and providing unique art experiences in Houston, we are pleased to again give back directly to the Houston nonprofit community through our partnerships,” said Kelly Batterson, Executive Director of ACA. “Our patrons, sponsors, artists and volunteers make our local impact possible for the community organizations.”

The outdoor gallery will take over Memorial Park offering patrons the opportunity to meet artists, view original works, and purchase one-of-a-kind art, world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, functional art, and more. This year’s featured artist is Dewey James, a mixed media artist from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The weekend festival will feature two entertainment stages, a food truck park, beverage stations throughout the festival. Guests will enjoy Houston’s iconic Memorial Park while enjoying the festival’s wine garden, craft beer garden, and Art Bar. Bayou City Art Festival will also feature the top 30 winners of the annual Middle School Art Competition.

For the ultimate art lover, Bayou City Art Festival will offer a limited availability VIP Hospitality Lounge presented by Frost Bank, which will include complimentary light bites, beer, wine, and other refreshments. The relaxing setting under a canopy of trees will feature roaming musicians, artistic décor, a phone charging station, and more. VIPs will receive access from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the VIP area, and VIP parking.

Online early bird tickets are available at www.bayoucityartfestival.com for $18 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and children under five are free. Adult tickets purchased after March 15, 2023, are $20. VIP tickets are $75. Online pre-purchased tickets are required to enter the festival. Tickets will not be sold at the gate and can only be purchased online.

About Bayou City Art Festival:

Since the founding of the Westheimer Art Festival, now known as Bayou City Art Festival, the Art Colony Association, Inc. has raised more than $3.6 million for local nonprofit programs from the proceeds of its festivals. Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park in the spring and Bayou City Art Festival Downtown in the fall has provided a venue for more than 20,000 artists to showcase their work to thousands of art lovers from all over the world. The festivals are funded in part by grants from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, corporate sponsorships, private contributions, in-kind support and volunteer assistance.

For more information, please visit www.artcolonyassociation.org.