Harris Health System Partners with South Texas College of Law Houston to Offer Patients Free Legal Aid

Harris Health System and South Texas College of Law Houston (STCL Houston) are teaming up to provide free legal services to patients needing to address ‘health harming’ situations.

These situations might include a patient suffering from chronic asthma stuck in mold-infested rental property, a patient unable to get a job because of a misdemeanor criminal record as a young person or a patient unable to update their Social Security benefits because of an incomplete divorce. Thanks to a generous grant from the Episcopal Health Foundation, Harris Health began medical legal partnership (MLP) that offers legal aid to patients at Harris Health Vallbona Health Center and Harris Health Aldine Health Center.

“Our patients face many systemic social issues and many of these—such as unsafe housing conditions—are rooted in policy or law. That means the solution is a legal one,” says Denise LaRue, director, Care Integration for Population Health, Harris Health. “Legal assistance for our patients is a powerful tool that Harris Health hopes will address a health-harming situation and remove barriers keeping patients from achieving their best possible health.”

The Population Health Department coordinates the legal services as part of its ongoing work to address patients’ social determinants of health such as food insecurity, health literacy, vocation training and economic empowerment to help patients improve their health and well-being. To achieve in-roads in addressing a patient’s health-related social needs, Harris Health partners with community-based organizations like STCL Houston.

Through the partnership, STCL Houston assigns a dedicated attorney to the program that oversees a team of third-year law students supporting patient cases and referrals. Additionally, the program leverages the expertise of the law school’s Randall O. Sorrels Legal Clinics. Patient referrals are identified and coordinated through Harris Health care managers who assist patients as they work through legal steps to ideally reach a resolution to their cases. The legal assistance can address a variety of health-harming legal issues including cases of domestic violence, family law, estate planning, expunction/nondisclosures, guardianship/conservatorship, landlord/tenant and probate.

“This partnership is a win-win for everyone,” says Catherine Greene Burnett, vice president, associate dean for experience education, and professor of law, STCL Houston. “The program provides Harris Health patients with professional law services, and it also offers important learning opportunities and valuable experience for our law students interested in public service as they work alongside a licensed attorney—helping individuals with real legal challenges.”

While the legal services are currently available at two locations, future locations could include Harris Health C.E. Odom Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center and Harris Health Pasadena Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center. The program is funded through 2024.

“Seeing improved control of their asthma because a landlord has finally cleaned up a mold issue at the apartment complex is quite rewarding,” says Monique Jones, administrative director, Ambulatory Care Management, Transitions and Post-Acute Care, Harris Health. “It’s less stressful for them because they won’t have to suffer through unnecessary breathing episodes or have to go to an emergency center. Their quality of life is so much improved.”