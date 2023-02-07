Fort Bend County Groups Collaborating to Provide Trauma Training to First Responders

Child Advocates of Fort Bend, along with its partners in the Fort Bend County TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) Collaborative are partnering with Texas Christian University to present Adaptive Law Enforcement Training: A Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI®) training for first responders. Dr. David Cross, co-founder of the Karyn Purvis Institute for Child Development is the keynote presenter. Other presenters include Special Agent Randy Kaiser from DPS, Dr. Scott LePore, Medical Director for Texas Juvenile Justice Department and the Fort Bend County TBRI® team.

“We are so grateful to Fort Bend Behavioral Health for spearheading the effort to bring this training to Fort Bend and we are honored to be a part of it,” stated Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford. “Our first responders share the commitment to protect individuals and communities by guarding their wellbeing. They will leave with practical tools to use when engaging with people who have experienced adversity, early harm, toxic stress and/or trauma. Our hope is to build on the strengths of first responders and decrease the use of force.”

Adaptive Law Enforcement Training will take place February 22 – 24 at the Gus George Academy’s Patton Hall at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond. Held over three days, the

first day offers an Introduction & Overview of TBRI®. Day two will be a deep dive into TBRI® strategies for first responders and day three will address implementation and sustainability.

Attendance for all 3 days is not required, however you must attend Day 1 to participate in Day 2 and to participate in Day 3, you must attend 1 and 2. The training is free. TCOLE credits are pending. To register go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScZVfcDb2LCveD8_rYAZrLbQjadLsLV5DO_5W1R8t6CnKD5nw/viewform

TBRI® is an attachment-based, trauma-informed intervention that is designed to meet the complex needs of vulnerable children. TBRI® uses empowering principles to address physical needs, connecting principles for attachment needs and correcting principles to disarm fear-based behaviors. While the intervention is based on years of attachment, sensory processing and neuroscience research, the heartbeat of TBRI is connection. The Fort Bend County TBRI® Collaborative’s goal is to equip child welfare professionals, volunteers, teachers, juvenile justice professionals and others who come into contact with youth in need with tools and techniques that bring healing and hope to vulnerable children.

About the TBTI Collaborative:

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by Strengthening the Voice of the Child, Healing the Hurt, and Breaking the Cycle of abuse and neglect for children in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program

(CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served almost 23,000 children since opening its doors in 1991.

The agency’s Charlie’s Chocolate Factory Gala which supports its programs for children is set for April 29, 2023. Sponsorships of $150 – $15,000 are available. For more information about the Gala or to sponsor contact Tarina Sheridan at 281-344-5109 or tsheridan@cafb.org.

For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.