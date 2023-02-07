Child Advocates of Fort Bend Announces 2023 Gala Theme

Exchange Club of Sugar Land and OCuSOFT, Inc. will be the Golden Ticket Presenting Sponsors for Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s Charlie’s Chocolate Factory Gala on Saturday, April 29, 2023. This lively, adult event will take place at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square and will feature a live and silent auction, raffle, wine and gift card pulls. Michele Fisher will emcee for the 10th year. Attire for the evening is elegant with black tie and costumes optional.

“Last year, we served 3,833 children and families who were victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse or neglect. It is imperative that Child Advocates of Fort Bend has available life-saving resources to these children so that they don’t fall through the cracks and have to endure ongoing abuse which has immediate and lifelong consequences, both emotionally and physically. Child Advocates of Fort Bend provides a comprehensive, one-stop shop for all children in Fort Bend County and all services are free. We are able to do this because of the support of the community. The Gala is our largest fundraiser and the proceeds will go directly to provide services to children who have been abused, families who are struggling, and prevention and early intervention efforts which are at the forefront of our work so that no child need suffer the horrific impact of abuse or neglect,” said Ruthanne Mefford, CEO.

To date, Child Advocates of Fort Bend has served almost 23,000 children. “The Gala is critical to funding our programs and services for the children and your support has never been more critical than it is today,” said Mefford.

Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available ranging from $2,000 to $15,000. Individual seats are available for $150. To attend the Gala, become a sponsor, donate an auction item or for more information, go to https://www.cafb.org/events/gala/sponsorship-opportunities/ or contact Tarina Sheridan at 281-344-5109 or tsheridan@cafb.org.

Shown front row (L to R) are: Paramita Sarkar, Basil Raad, Jamie Lenard, Jacque Davis and Molly (dog). Middle (L to R) are: Thomas Mason, Princess (dog), Cynthia Barratt, Rosemary Martinez, George Haines. Back row (L to R) are: Barbara Naiser, Courtney Mason and Kay Carlin. This is your chance to join, OCuSOFT, Inc., Exchange Club of Sugar Land and Child Advocates of Fort Bend in making a difference for children in Fort Bend County.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by strengthening the child’s voice, healing the hurt, and breaking the cycle of child abuse and neglect for children in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served almost 23,000 children since opening its doors in 1991.

Volunteers are needed to help in the office and Children’s Advocacy Center and help with special events. For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.