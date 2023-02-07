Katy ISD Athletes Sign with  Colleges and Universities During National Signing Day

By: Tom Behrens –
A total of 70 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice during National Signing Day on February 1. An additional eight athletes also officially announced their college or university of choice during the 2022 Winter Break. Their countless hours of practice, sweat and effort were recognized during a memorable celebration in which each athlete signed a binding letter of intent for a collegiate sport.
Recruitment of high school athletes is mainly a collaboration between high school and college coaches. When coaches get word of a young, stellar athlete, they reach out to that athlete’s high school or club coach. They get more information from the coach and have them set up a phone call with the athlete. Many recruiters visit games or invite students to various camps to see them in action. Students also send video tapings of games that display their talents. Recruitment of high school athletes can begin as early as their freshman year.
Congratulations to the following signees:
Cinco Ranch High School Signees:
Eddie Paton – Cross Country/Track – St. Mary’s University of Minnesota
Cooper Corkrean – Baseball – Galveston College
Gavin Rutherford – Football – Stephen F. Austin State University
Adrian Hahn Vadstein – Cross Country/Track – Lamar University
Braden Williams – Football – McMurry University
Abigail Mercadante – Girls Soccer – Lander University
Noah Abboud – Football – Black Hills State University
Gissel Morales – Softball – Daytona State College
Jordan High School Signees:
Aloni Ransom – Track – University of Texas at Tyler
Victoria Hewitt – Swim – Le Moyne College
Aidan McHugh – Baseball – Norwich University
Monty Bognar – Baseball – New Mexico Junior College
Katy High School Signees:
AJ Yaklin – Cross Country/Track – Ottawa University
Jessie Leach – Volleyball – Webster University
Peyton Watson – Softball – San Jacinto College
Presley Bunting – Volleyball – Concordia University
Paige Bunting – Softball – Blinn College
Maddy Chaapel – Volleyball – Adelphi University
Addison Chapman – Volleyball – University of Louisiana Monroe
Brady Englett – Baseball – Navarro College
Chisholm Hill – Football – Benedictine College
Isaiah Ybarra – Football – Stetson University
Broderick Johnson – Football – Stephen F. Austin State University
Dallas Glass – Football – Snow College
Damian Neveaux – Football – Texas A&M University – Kingsville
Jacob Egg – Football – Texas A&M University – Kingsville
Reese Ruderman – Baseball – Alvin Community College
Lucas Moore – Baseball – University of Texas at San Antonio
Graham Laxton – Baseball – Houston Christian University
Cole Kaase – Baseball – Texas Tech University
Josh Dunayczan – Baseball – University of St. Thomas
Tyler Morgan – Soccer – Johnson & Wales University in North Carolina
Seth Davis – Football – Mississippi State University
Arian Parrish – Football – Arizona State University
Johnathan Hall – Football – Utah State University
Mayde Creek High School Signees:
Braden Turner – Football – Stetson University
Beau Bankston – Football – Stetson University
Donovan McKey – Football – Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Tay’Shawn Wilson – Football – Baylor University
Nick Paul – Baseball – Central Maine Community College
Alicia Loera – Soccer – Texas A&M University- Texarkana
Sommer Rhodes – Cross Country/Track– Texas State University
Anthony Perez – Cross Country/Track – Our Lady of the Lake University
Morton Ranch High School Signees:
Jamill Lindsey – Football – Stephen F. Austin University
Jamall Lindsey – Football – San Bernadino Valley College
Santana Scott – Football – Texas A&M University- Kingsville
Josh Johnson – Football – Air Force
Zach Session – Football – Sam Houston State University
Charmar Smith – Track & Field – Fort Scott Community College
Paetow High School Signees:
Cullen Johnson – Football – Auburn University
Rayal Henderson – Girls Soccer – Texas Southern University
Cortez Hunter – Football – Langston University
Jason Blue – Football – Trinity University
Jarra Anderson – Football – University of Memphis
Nicolas Lira – Football – Football – Arkansas Tech University
Altwaime Pearson – Football – Texas Wesleyan University
David Hicks Jr. – Football – Texas A&M University
Alexander Kilgore – Football – Southern Methodist University
Daymion Sanford – Football – Texas A&M University
Justin Stevenson – Football – University of Wyoming
Seven Lakes High School Signees:
Marcel Davis – Football – Colorado School of Mines
Landon Ross – Football – University of Texas Permian Basin
Shay Bangert – Football – Southwestern University
Taylor High School Signees:
Summer Calles – Girls Soccer – Texas A&M University-San Antonio
Hunter Ham – Baseball – New Mexico Junior College
AJ Pyfferoen – Baseball – St. Mary’s College of Maryland
Tompkins High School Signees:
Ivan Gomez – Baseball – McPherson College
Matthew Ogunrin – Football – The University of Tulsa
Emmanuel “Manny” Lawton – Football – University of Texas Permian Basin
Pedro Da Silva – Football – Prairie View A&M University
Cody Chapman – Football – West Texas A&M University
Brandon Welch – Baseball – Ranger Junior College
Darius Woodson – Baseball – Wilberforce University
Kayla Boven – Girls Soccer – Trinity University
Gaby Vazques – Girls Soccer – William Peace University
Tayden Alexander – Softball – Navarro College
Kaden Bertrand – Baseball – University of St. Thomas
Caleb Komolafe – Football – Northwestern University