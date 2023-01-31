Katy Virtual School Registration Opens February 1

KATY, TX [January 31, 2023] – On Wednesday, February 1, Katy Virtual School (KVS) will begin registration for the Summer 2023, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters. KVS online classes are a way for secondary students to acquire graduation credits and/or expand their learning opportunities through paid, online supplemental high school credit courses during the summer and school year.

“This model of e-learning is in high demand with our high school students because it supports graduation plans and delivers quality instruction to Katy ISD learners, outside of normal school hours,” said Susan Richards, Katy ISD Instructional Technology e-Learning Manager. “KVS courses provide flexibility to students seeking to get ahead on credits, while at the same time providing courses that may not be offered at their home campus,” added Richards.

KVS offers a wide range of courses from Creative Writing, AP Art History, English III, World Geography, Economics, Psychology and more. There are over 55 Advanced Placement (AP), Katy Advanced Program (KAP) and academic-level courses available to students with additional opportunities being added each year. Most KVS courses are $200 per semester with reduced or no fees for students identified as economically disadvantaged.

Over 4,000 high school students enroll in the District’s KVS program each year. Since its launch in 2013, the primary goal of KVS is to offer choice and flexibility in challenging online courses developed and taught by Katy ISD teachers.

For more information, students can visit their campus counselor, email KVS at katyvirtualschool@katyisd.org or visit the Katy ISD Virtual School website.