Cinco Ranch Wrestler Daniels Setting Pace

By Terry Carter, RTT, CHyp.

Nevada Daniels has plenty of wrestling experience. And it shows as she helps to keep the Cinco Ranch girls’ wrestling team competitive with her 39-1 record as district action approaches this week.

While she is only a freshman, Daniels competes at a high level. Her record speaks for itself. Her high school wrestling, Cinco Ranch coaching legend Bill Dushane, shook her hand with a smile in November when Daniels notched her first high school wrestling victory with a pin.

This 107-pound grappler has years of training and competition. She is well trained and competitive in every match. At the 20th Annual Cy-Fair ISD Girls’ Wrestling Tournament in January, Daniels pinned four older girls and scored a 9-3 decision in her title bout.

In December, Daniels won the 114-pound weight at the Old School tournament held at the Merrell Center, pinning a Seven Lakes wrestler in 0:38 in the final. According to Trackwrestling, the freshman currently has won five tournaments.

TEXAS OUTLAW

Daniels’ only loss to date was in the finals of the Dec. 30-31 Texas Outlaw Tournament, when she dropped a 6-4 decision to Rockwall sophomore Kylie Wood in a 12-person bracket. Daniels’ technical skills on the mat accounted for five tournament pins, a major decision and a tech fall in the semifinals, 16-1.

She led the Lady Cougars several team titles, including the 19-team Texas Outlaw up north. The Cinco Ranch girls won with 351.5 points, and Katy placed second with 327.5.

Teammates Yarelin Tavera, fourth at 100 pounds, Kristanna Lefebvre (114), Maria Valecillos (fourth at 120), Mackenzie Drosche (fourth at 132), Ryleigh Bennett (fifth at 138) and Katherine Knight (finalist at 152) contributed to the Cinco Ranch team title.

Katy’s Abby Fonseca highlighted the Lady Tigers with a championship at 185 pounds. Katy’s Kim Castaneda (107 pounds), Alina Hopkins (114), 120-pound finalist Emily Beltran, Noelle Adams (126), Haley Pitts (fifth at 132), Kaia Fagley (third at 138) and Ithaca Perez (145) also finished in the top 10.

Cinco Ranch freshman Nevada Daniels has delivered on the mat all season. She and her teammates will compete with plenty of quality competition in district action this week at the Merrell Center. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)