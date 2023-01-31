Essential Roof Maintenance Guidelines That Every Homeowner Should Know

Many homeowners replace their roofs every year. Some roofs have reached the end of their life and some may have been damaged due to the last storm or a number of storms. But if the roofs remain maintained properly, the damages will not occur easily and the lifespan of the roof can also be increased. Here are some maintenance checklists that will help in preventing damage.

Professional Inspection of Roofs

Inspecting your roof professionally is very important even if you have the maintenance checklist in front of you. The inspectors will find out all the potential problems, which you may have missed. They will also provide an idea about the remaining life of the roof. Most roofing contractors suggest an inspection every alternate year, but if you can inspect your roof every year, you will save a huge amount of money by preventing your roof from costly repairs.

Provide a Regular Check to Shingles

After heavy storms or huge winds, you should check your roof. If you do not want to climb the ladder to get a look, you should use binoculars for checking the potential problems. While inspecting the roof you should check for

Peeling flashing

Missing granules

Missing Shingles

Curling Shingles

Cracked Shingles

When any of these symptoms are seen on your roof, it is recommended that you call a professional roofing contractor. Alfred’s roofing can guide you with the necessary repairs to your roof.

Check for Leaks in Ceilings and Attic

Whenever you find any water stains inside your house, either in your ceilings or your walls, you should check whether the roof requires maintenance or not. The attic and ceilings are properly checked for preventing the roof from serious damage. Some other roof damage signs can be

Stains of water in your ceiling

Bulged patches on the interior walls

Rooms are having a musty smell

Spots On your walls outside

Whenever you observe these signs, you should immediately call the roofing professional for patching up the holes in the roof.

Clean the Gutters

Though you may become unclean, cleaning out the gutters is very essential for maintaining the roof. When your gutters remain clogged water can easily pass through the structure of the roof and a number of water stains may appear on the ceilings. Roofing experts suggest the cleaning of the gutter should be done twice a year, once during the early fall, and other during the late spring.

Wash Your Roof

When you are maintaining a shingle roof, you should wash it regularly. After a certain period, your roof will start to look dirty, with long dark streaks which are flowing from peak to bottom. These are algae that may not cause immediate damage but may slowly spoil your shingles.

Conclusion

Homeowners must keep a check on their roofs and maintain them properly for a longer lifespan. Professional inspections every year, washing and cleaning the gutters regularly, and checking the attic and the ceilings for water stains will help prevent damage to the roof and will increase its life.