District 11 Wrestling on Thursday 

By Terry Carter, RTT, CHyp.

The District 11-6A Wrestling Championship for varsity grapplers will be held on Thursday at the Merrell Center. The wild action begins at 8 a.m., and the district championships will start at 3 p.m.

Like the district swimming/diving championships, it’s going to be loud. Join the dedicated fans cheering for new and established champions and teams on the mat.

Both boys and girls will compete for a chance to compete at the Feb. 10-11 regional tournament also slated for the Merrell Center. But the competition to escape this district will be intense. The 2023 UIL State Wrestling Meet will be held Feb. 17-18 this year at the Berry Center.

Katy ISD features nine highly competitive schools, including district frontrunners Cinco Ranch and Katy. Both teams will be working to qualify as many wrestlers as possible for the Region III-6A tournament.

Cinco Ranch wrestling coach Bill Dushane said his boys’ and girls’ teams will be competitive although young. The always competitive Cougars are led by Jackson Herman (40-5) and Richie Walsh among others.

Katy, which has returning 285 state champion Rodney Trotter — as well as state veterans Jeremy Manibog at 165 and Juan Pablo Garcia at 157 — will be in the running for the boys’ team title. This trio could be strong enough to place at state again.

Tompkins brings a host of young talent, led by Diego Lopez, who is a powerful, quick and dynamic grappler.

Of course no one is forgetting Jordan’s 2022 state champion 138 Garrett McChesney (40-0) and Warrior state qualifiers 132 Noah Santos (36-7) on the boys’ team and 185 Preye Seipulou (33-7) and 138 Sydney Miller (30-13), who lead the girls’ squad.

Dushane said his girls’ team, which has quality grapplers in 100-pound Yarelin Tavera, freshman sensation 107 Nevada Daniels, Katy Knight and Sydney King, will also be formidable. However they will be challenged by Katy, Mayde Creek and Paetow.

And nearly every team has at least 1-2 talented girls completing with a chance to reach regionals or even place at the state tournament in two weeks.

Seven Lakes has talent. Katy has talent. Jordan has talent also. And Paetow’s 114 Isabella Fresneda is 45-2 this season and not to be overlooked. She has a fierce determination and endurance from running cross country this fall. Plus she battled in 2022 to qualify for the state tournament. Fresneda and Paetow teammate Xochitl Gomez-Nava (37-6) at heavyweight will make noise for the Lady Panthers.

Tompkins wrestler Diego Lopez will be among the favorites to do well at district competition on Thursday. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)

Katy heavyweight Rodney Trotter will be a huge favorite on the mat this week. He is 1-of-2 returning state champions back for another run at state this winter. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDphotos)