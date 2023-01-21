2023 Calendar Events

WHAT: Monthly Networking Meeting
WHEN: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
WHERE: Midway BBQ, 6025 Hwy Blvd, Katy, TX
TIME: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
DESCRIPTION: Join the Katy Business Association at our very first meeting of 2023 as we install our 2023 Board of Directors, eat a great lunch, and network with the best.
MORE INFORMATION: Please call (281) 665-2940
WHAT: Chinese New Year
WHEN: Saturday January 28 – Sunday January 29, 2023
WHERE: Katy, TX
TIME: All day, both days
DESCRIPTION: Katy’s Asian-American community celebrates Chinese New year with multiple festivals and parties.
MORE INFORMATION: Please call Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, (281) 391-5289
WHAT: Singin’ In The Rain Brunch
WHEN: Sunday, January 29, 2023
WHERE: Alamo Drafthouse, 2707 Commercial Center Blvd, Suite K100, Katy TX
TIME: 11:a.m.
DESCRIPTION: Witness this wonderous display of movie magic on the screen when Singin’ In The Rain leaps back into theaters for a special encore presentation.
MORE INFORMATION: Please call (281)-492-6900
WHAT: Bulbs for the Houston/Katy Area Lunch & Learn
WHEN: Friday, January 27, 2023
WHERE: The Café at Brookwood, 1502 FM 1489, Brookshire, TX
TIME: 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
DESCRIPTION: What bulbs grow well in the Houston/Katy areas? Get you hands dirty learning about beautiful bulbs and then enjoy a delicious lunch at the Brookwood Café. Tickets are $30 (plus tax). Participants will receive a special, take-home gift!
MORE INFORMATION: Please Call (713) 523-2483
WHAT: Little Women at Morton Ranch HS Theater
WHEN: Friday, January 27 – Saturday Jan 28, 2023
WHERE: Morton Ranch High School, 21000 Franz Rd, Katy, TX
TIME: Please call Morton Ranch HS for performance times.
DESCRIPTION: Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women, each determined to live life on her own terms.
MORE INFORMATION: Please call (281) 237-7800
WHAT: Tyke Hikes
WHEN: January 30, 2023
WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature , Houston, TX
TIME: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
DESCRIPTION: Encourage your child’s curiosity about nature and spend time with them exploring outdoors. Join a naturalist for a story reading, a simple nature activity or craft, and stroller-friendly hike on the beautiful Arboretum Trails. Free for Family Tree Members. $7.00 per child for nonmembers.
MORE INFORMATION: Please call (713) 681-8433
WHAT: Katy Library VDVR Training
WHEN: Saturday, January 28, 2023
WHERE: Katy Library, 5414 Franz Rd., Katy, TX
TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon
DESCRIPTION: Volunteer Deputy Registrars are entrusted with responsibility of officially registering voters in the State of Texas. Space is limited so registration is required.
MORE INFORMATION: Please call (281) 391-3509