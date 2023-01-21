2023 Calendar Events

WHAT: Monthly Networking Meeting

WHEN: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

WHERE: Midway BBQ, 6025 Hwy Blvd, Katy, TX

TIME: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

DESCRIPTION: Join the Katy Business Association at our very first meeting of 2023 as we install our 2023 Board of Directors, eat a great lunch, and network with the best.

MORE INFORMATION: Please call (281) 665-2940

WHAT: Chinese New Year

WHEN: Saturday January 28 – Sunday January 29, 2023

WHERE: Katy, TX

TIME: All day, both days

DESCRIPTION: Katy’s Asian-American community celebrates Chinese New year with multiple festivals and parties.

MORE INFORMATION: Please call Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, (281) 391-5289

WHAT: Singin’ In The Rain Brunch

WHEN: Sunday, January 29, 2023

WHERE: Alamo Drafthouse, 2707 Commercial Center Blvd, Suite K100, Katy TX

TIME: 11:a.m.

DESCRIPTION: Witness this wonderous display of movie magic on the screen when Singin’ In The Rain leaps back into theaters for a special encore presentation.

MORE INFORMATION: Please call (281)-492-6900

WHAT: Bulbs for the Houston/Katy Area Lunch & Learn

WHEN: Friday, January 27, 2023

WHERE: The Café at Brookwood, 1502 FM 1489, Brookshire, TX

TIME: 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

DESCRIPTION: What bulbs grow well in the Houston/Katy areas? Get you hands dirty learning about beautiful bulbs and then enjoy a delicious lunch at the Brookwood Café. Tickets are $30 (plus tax). Participants will receive a special, take-home gift!

MORE INFORMATION: Please Call (713) 523-2483

WHAT: Little Women at Morton Ranch HS Theater

WHEN: Friday, January 27 – Saturday Jan 28, 2023

WHERE: Morton Ranch High School, 21000 Franz Rd, Katy, TX

TIME: Please call Morton Ranch HS for performance times.

DESCRIPTION: Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women, each determined to live life on her own terms.

MORE INFORMATION: Please call (281) 237-7800

WHAT: Tyke Hikes

WHEN: January 30, 2023

WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature , Houston, TX

TIME: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

DESCRIPTION: Encourage your child’s curiosity about nature and spend time with them exploring outdoors. Join a naturalist for a story reading, a simple nature activity or craft, and stroller-friendly hike on the beautiful Arboretum Trails. Free for Family Tree Members. $7.00 per child for nonmembers.

MORE INFORMATION: Please call (713) 681-8433

WHAT: Katy Library VDVR Training

WHEN: Saturday, January 28, 2023

WHERE: Katy Library, 5414 Franz Rd., Katy, TX

TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

DESCRIPTION: Volunteer Deputy Registrars are entrusted with responsibility of officially registering voters in the State of Texas. Space is limited so registration is required.

MORE INFORMATION: Please call (281) 391-3509