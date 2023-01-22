Car sharing or car rental: what to choose on vacation?

During the holiday season, when many people come to other regions on vacation, the question often arises: what is more convenient to use on the spot – car sharing or classic car rental? This, as well as the pros and cons of both, told auto experts.

Car rental and car sharing are two popular services that tourists can use in resorts around the world. Rent is a fairly well-known service that has long established itself and is available in all major cities, including popular holiday destinations. And if you find yourself in the UAE, your eyes will run wide at the number of rental shops offering cars for rent of various classes, from luxury to more economical models. You can safely rent a convertible car in Dubai, a breathtaking Lamborghini, or a family minivan.

Car sharing is also developed quite well everywhere – it is already present in almost all million-plus cities, as well as resort centers.

Let’s take a look at the benefits of each service.

Classic car rental

The usual car rental is beneficial if you rent a car for a day or more. Here’s what the auto experts say.

The benefits are:

The advantages of car rental are comfort, cleanliness, and good technical condition of the car. The rental car will be served to you at the right time in a clean condition and with a full tank. You don’t have to look for it.

If you are traveling with children, then the rental car can be equipped with a child seat according to the age of your child. You will also have the opportunity to use additional equipment (auto-refrigerator, navigator, etc.)

You can choose any car. You can find offers that satisfy the most demanding client (for example, rent a vintage car).

Car rental companies have different insurance and liability options. You can choose what suits you.

With a rented car, you can travel a lot without thinking about the distance and mileage.

In general, rent gives the driver more freedom, relaxation, and psychological comfort. Eliminates mental calculations of how many minutes have already accumulated.

Car sharing

An advantage and, at the same time, a disadvantage for someone of carsharing can be clear conditions for using the service.

Its advantages are here:

Car sharing allows you to rent a car by the minute. You can take it for as long as you need. At least 10 minutes to get from the beach to the hotel.

There is no binding to a specific office or parking lot. You can take the car closest to you anywhere in the city and leave it where it is convenient if this is provided for by the conditions of a particular company.

No need to waste time on the execution of the contract, booking a car takes a few minutes. The car-sharing service is issued through a special application, all documents are sent to the company online. The card is linked to the application, which automatically deducts the cost of the trip from it.

So what is right for you?

Summarizing, we can say that the clients of car-sharing and car-rental companies are somewhat different. The former, as a rule, are not tied to a specific car: having found the car closest to them using the smartphone service, they leave it immediately after the trip at the place where they arrived, paying strictly for the time used per minute. But the tenants are already tied to the car they have taken for some more or less long period (for example, a day or more).

If you are light and know your route exactly, then, most likely, carsharing will cost you less. But if you need transport for a long time, then, of course, a car rental will be more relevant for you. Even if you only need a car for a day, a classic car rental will be cheaper. If you need a car for an hour, then your option, of course, is car sharing.