How to Strengthen a Sliding Door

Having a sliding door in your home allows you to create a nearly seamless connection between the inside and outside, especially if it’s made of glass. This large mobile window allows natural light to enter the room and helps create the illusion of a larger space.

While having such a door might look amazing, it’s just not as secure as a traditional wood, metal or fibreglass one. Such doors hide many flaws that can easily be exploited by would-be intruders. But worry not. There are a few simple measures you can take to make your sliding doors more secure.

Block the door tracks

One way to add security to your door is to block the tracks and prevent it from being opened when you don’t want it to be. This can quickly be done by measuring and cutting a broom handle or large dowel to fit snugly into the tracks of your sliding door when it’s closed.

If you’re not much of a DIY person, many commercial options are available. Commercial track blockers range from cheap and simple metal dowels to more expensive and complex but beautiful additions to your door.

Reinforce the glass

As much as a big pane of glass is beautiful and lets in oodles of light, it is also just as much of a security risk as it allows anyone to have a peek inside and judge whether your home holds anything worth stealing. Even if they can’t open or jimmy your door, they might decide to hit it with a heavy object, shatter the glass and just waltz inside.

Adding security film to your sliding door will make breaking the glass much more difficult. Even if it does get broken, the film will hold the broken pieces together, making it difficult for a criminal to access the door knob or lock. It is a transparent film applied on the glass, which can be virtually invisible, and it also reduces the chance of permanent scratch damage to the glass in day-to-day life.

Applying the security film is relatively straightforward to do by yourself, and here’s how to do it:

Clean the surface of the glass to remove any dirt or dust. Measure the glass and cut the security film to size, allowing for a small margin of error. Spray a mist of water on the surface of the glass and the back of the film. Carefully apply the film to the glass, smoothing out any bubbles or wrinkles with a squeegee. Trim off any excess film with a cutting tool. Allow the film to dry and adhere to the glass for at least 24 hours before using the window.

Mount the door to the floor

If you’re worried that your door can easily be lifted out of the tracks, then you have to make sure that can’t happen – mount it to the floor and worry no more. This can be done via the addition of a floor track, which can be purchased at a hardware store and is required for mounting a sliding door to the floor. Install the door on the track and adjust it, so it is level and does not rub against the track’s sides. Small wooden shims can be cut and installed under the guides if the bottoms of the doors are higher than the guides.

Install a secondary lock

The lock that comes with your sliding door is usually pretty flimsy and doesn’t require much effort to force and break. This issue can be solved by adding a second, more secure lock. There are more than a few lock options, ranging from simple deadbolts to cutting-edge smart locks. These fancy locks can be operated with your smartphone and allow you to monitor and control access to your home. Some models can even be integrated with smart home systems.

Most types of locks can be installed relatively easily, so here is how to do it yourself:

Measure the door to determine where you want to install the lock. Mark the location on the door where you will be drilling holes for the lock. Drill holes in the door for the lock, following the manufacturer’s instructions. Insert the lock mechanism into the holes, and attach the exterior and interior pieces of the lock together. Secure the lock to the door using the provided screws or other hardware. Test the lock to make sure it is functioning properly.

If you’re unsure of your DIY skills, then it’s best to make use of the services of a certified and experienced locksmith.

Add a one-way film to the glass

A one-way film is a type of window film applied to the glass on one side of a window, allowing light to pass through, but making viewing from the other side difficult. Keep in mind that such films are not entirely one-way, and the lighting conditions and the film’s angle will determine which side is visible. Some professional films have a tint on them that can obstruct visibility even further. Choose the type that suits your security needs best while also allowing you to keep that gorgeous view of the outdoors.

Add a security bar

A security bar is a quick and easy way to reinforce your sliding door. They are typically constructed from heavy-duty metal and can be installed on the inside of the door across the track.

Security bars can be added in a variety of ways. One option is to get a sliding door security bar that can easily be installed without causing any damage to the door or frame. These bars typically use tension to secure the door and can be released in case of an emergency. If you want a more permanent solution, you can install a special security bar to the doorframe, which folds away when not needed.

Install alarms and sensors

To improve the security of your sliding door and your house as a whole, you can install alarms and sensors.

You can install contact, motion, and glass break sensors and others, which will trigger your alarm system to start blaring. Alarm systems have been proven to deter most criminals, and some can even be set to contact local authorities upon a breach.

Adding an alarm to your home should be considered an additional security measure, not the main one, as a thief might still get away with some loot before the police arrive on the scene. It’s also a good idea to check your local building codes to ensure the alarms and sensors you choose to comply with regulations and permit requirements.

Conclusion

It’s important to remember that no single method is completely impenetrable and that multiple layers of security are usually the best option. Consulting with a professional locksmith can help you understand the best security options for your specific sliding door, as well as any local building codes or regulations that you should be aware of. They also have the knowledge and expertise to properly install and maintain security devices.

And that’s it! Now you know how to enjoy your wonderful sliding doors without any additional security concerns!