Lamar CISD grows with the Fulshear Community

By: Tom Behrens

Lamar CISD closed out 2022 with recap and projections for the present school year, and what to look for 2023 and on. The following items pertain to students/families in the Fulshear and Brookshire communities.

The biggest news was voter approval of a bond package of $1,516,623.00 which will be used to complete the following projects:

Elementary #35: The school will go in the Creekside Ranch Subdivision on FM 359 near Fulshear-Gaston Road.

Viola Gilmore Randle Elementary School, 5902 Sycamore Ranch Lane, Fulshear

Willie Melton Sr. Elementary School, 2880 Jordan Ranch Blvd., Brookshire

Fulshear High School will have a 1,000-seat addition.

Orchestra rooms for Fulshear High School and Leaman Junior High School.

Additional budget money will be available for purchase/repair of additional buses; technology infrastructure and devices including student and staff laptops, desktop computers and iPads; flat panels (white boards) and graphic art printers; secondary network fiber connections, power and equipment upgrades, additional wireless access points as needed, badge reader refresh, and local storage of data to improve service to campuses.

Teachers and staff received raises and stipends.

Beginning Teacher Salary – $61,000; $500 stipend for new teachers; $500 stipend for returning teachers.

Child Nutrition Staff (hourly) – $3.00/hr; Custodial Staff (hourly) – $1.00/hr; Instructional paraprofessionals (hourly) – $1.00/hr.

Special Education-paraprofessionals – $5,000.00; Teachers – $7,000.00 (in addition to the $3,000 already received; campus administrators – $4,000.00; resource/inclusion – $1,000.00; self-contained programs – $1,500.00; additional support paraprofessionals – $5,000 and deaf-blind interveners – $5,000.00

Retention stipends: Resource and Inclusion Teachers – $2,000.00

Speech Pathologists and ARD Specialists – $2,000.00

Itinerant and Related Service Staff – $3,000.00

Diagnosticians and School Psychologists – $4,000.00

As Fulshear/Simonton/Brookshire communities grow, Lamar Consolidated ISD is preparing for the future.