Mission Bend Branch Library Hosts Salsa Dance Class

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will have an introductory “Salsa Dancing for Beginners” class on Saturday, January 28, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County.

Local dance instructors Loy and Bernardine Farmer will provide a basic introduction to the Salsa, an energetic partner-style of dance based on simple, repetitive movements. The instructors will demonstrate everything from basic steps and turns to cross-body leads.

Participants are requested to come as a dancing pair; solo participants cannot be paired with a partner. Because space is limited to 15 couples, registration is required. Participants should include their partner’s name when registering.