Mission Bend Branch Library Hosts Salsa Dance Class

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will have an introductory “Salsa Dancing for Beginners” class on Saturday, January 28, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County.
Local dance instructors Loy and Bernardine Farmer will provide a basic introduction to the Salsa, an energetic partner-style of dance based on simple, repetitive movements. The instructors will demonstrate everything from basic steps and turns to cross-body leads.
Participants are requested to come as a dancing pair; solo participants cannot be paired with a partner. Because space is limited to 15 couples, registration is required. Participants should include their partner’s name when registering.
The series is free and open to the public. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Mission Bend Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library (832-471-5900) or by visiting the library.